The Canadian Stock I’m Buying Now (It’s a Steal!)

This Canadian stock is making the right moves to becoming the growth leader in the industry.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

TSX’s communications services sector was a laggard last year, but investors’ interest has returned in 2025. The turnaround of the three dominant 5G stocks lifted the sector, contributing to its 7.2%-plus year-to-date gain (seventh-best out of 11 primary sectors).

However, if you want exposure to this vital sector, Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is a screaming buy, not BCE or TELUS. A resurgence is on the horizon following the positive financial performance of Canada’s third-largest telco in Q2 2025.

The current share price of $45.39 (+5.4% year-to-date) is a steal in light of the visible growth potential. You can also partake in the lucrative 4.3% dividend. This large-cap stock has consistently paid dividends since 2000.

Financial performance

Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers, said the $25.3 billion company reported growth in Wireless, Cable, and Media. In the three months ending June 30, 2025, total revenue increased 2% to $5.2 billion compared to Q2 2025. While net income declined 62% year-over-year to $148 million, free cash flow (FCF) rose 39% to $929 million from a year ago.

“Combined with our team’s strong execution, we took meaningful steps to unlock value for shareholders by accelerating the deleveraging of our balance sheet and making our transformational investment in our world-class sports assets,” added Staffieri. Management estimates the value of its sports and media assets to be over $15 billion.

Leadership in Canadian sports

On July 2, 2025, Rogers Communications officially became the majority owner (75%) of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). It acquired BCE’s 37.5% ownership stake in MLSE for $4.7 billion. The deal solidified Rogers’ leadership position in Canadian sports, with a portfolio that includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Rogers Centre, and Sportsnet.

Staffieri said, “MLSE is a valuable and appreciating asset, and this investment positions us to unlock more value for Rogers shareholders. We’re building something that lasts – on the ice, on the court, on the field, and across the country.” Its Executive Chairman, Edward Rogers, added, “We’re passionate about winning and we’re committed to bringing more championships to fans in Canada.”

First-in-Canada

On June 3, 2025, Rogers Communications announced the initial deployment of the Ericsson 5G Advanced technology on its national network. According to Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer of Rogers, 5G Advanced will help unlock the full potential of 5G for businesses and consumers.

“We continue to invest in Canada’s largest 5G network and are proud to be the first in Canada to bring 5G Advanced technology to our customers,” Kennedy added. Ericsson has been a partner in network technologies since 1985, and Rogers has invested over $40 billion in its network over the last decade.

The partners believe that a new era of 5G enhancements for enterprises and consumers has begun. Meanwhile, Rogers has dramatically enhanced the internet service in the Southern Gulf Islands. On June 12, 2025, the telco giant invested $10 million in under-sea fibre lines and infrastructure to bring faster speeds to the communities.

Growth leader

Rogers Communications is committed to further improving operational execution and making well-timed investments to grow its core businesses and deliver increased shareholder value. Thus far, the company is taking meaningful steps to achieve its ultimate objective of becoming the growth leader in a highly competitive industry.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

