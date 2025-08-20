2 Soaring Canadian Stocks I’m Watching Closely in August

Canadian markets are showing surprising strength in 2025, and these two stocks are leading the charge in August.

Even as macroeconomic uncertainties, geopolitical risks, and global trade tensions kept investors on edge earlier this year, easing inflationary pressures and better-than-feared economic resilience are giving several Canadian stocks a surprising lift in 2025.

Market volatility may be unavoidable, but it is in this environment that fundamentally strong stocks often demonstrate their real value. That’s why investors are increasingly drawn toward companies that not only hold up during uncertain times but also push forward with ambitious projects and growing earnings.

In this article, I will spotlight two companies that are riding this wave with strong momentum and could appeal to investors scanning the market for top Canadian stocks to buy in August.

SSR Mining stock

The first one on my radar this August is SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM), a top Canadian mining stock that has delivered a solid mix of operational progress and improving earnings this year.

The company mainly operates gold, silver, and base metal mines across the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. After rocketing by 227% over the last year, SSRM stock is currently trading at $23.17 per share, with a market cap of about $4.7 billion.

A big reason for this surge has been its sharp rebound in operating performance. In the second quarter, SSR posted a 19.3% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its revenues to US$405 million. Higher revenue helped its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to climb 3.3% YoY to US$154.8 million, showing much stronger margins than a year earlier. This turnaround was driven by higher production volumes across its four operating mines, coupled with cost efficiencies that expanded margins.

Looking beyond the quarter, SSR’s long-term prospects are tied to its diversified mine portfolio. Its Çöpler mine in Türkiye and Marigold mine in Nevada remain key assets, while continued development at Seabee in Canada and Puna in Argentina adds additional scale to its portfolio.

With inflation easing and gold prices holding strong, SSR Mining’s earnings momentum and expansion pipeline make it a solid Canadian stock to keep on the radar this month.

Bausch Health stock

Next up is Bausch Health (TSX:BHC), a diversified pharmaceutical firm that has also been gaining momentum lately with the help of consistent revenue growth and strategic moves. After rallying 36% so far in August, BHC stock currently trades at $11.07 per share with a market cap of about $4.1 billion.

In its June quarter, Bausch’s revenue rose 5% YoY to US$2.5 billion, with strong contributions from its Salix, Solta Medical, and Bausch + Lomb segments. As a result, the company’s adjusted EBITDA also inched up by 6% from a year ago to US$842 million, driven partly by gains from debt refinancing.

Beyond its quarterly results, Bausch is strengthening its balance sheet by repaying nearly US$900 million of debt and reaffirming its full-year 2025 guidance for both revenue and EBITDA. Recently, the company also announced the acquisition of DURECT, which is likely to expand its hepatology pipeline and could open a pathway for new treatments in alcohol-induced hepatitis.

On top of that, its dermatology pipeline and device launches like Thermage FLX and Fraxel FTX show that Bausch continues to focus on innovation and long-term growth.

With multiple revenue drivers, disciplined debt management, and a steady stream of product launches, Bausch Health stock offers a great blend of long-term upside potential and resilience.