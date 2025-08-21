Member Login
My 3 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

Even though markets are near all-time highs, there are still some golden opportunities. Here are three of my favourite stocks to buy right now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Regardless of Trump’s trade war, Canadian stocks have delivered a strong performance this year. The TSX Index is up 13% in 2025. Plenty of stocks are up substantially in the year. Yet, there are a few stocks that still look like attractive value opportunities to deploy capital into. Here are three of my favourite stocks to contemplate buying now.

A top Canadian software stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock rarely dips. However, when it does, it is often an excellent opportunity to add to it.

Constellation stock is down 13% in the past month, ever since it released quarterly earnings. The thing is there was nothing wrong with the earnings report. Revenues increased 15% to $2.8 billion (including 4% organic growth). Free cash flow available to shareholders (a core metric of profitability and cash generation) rose by 20% to $220 million.

Yet, the market was worried about Constellation’s future growth. As it scales, it needs to deploy an increasing amount of capital. It hasn’t made a large acquisition in two years, so investors are worried that could affect future growth.

While this is a concern to monitor, Constellation remains an exceptionally managed business. It is diversified, defensive, and highly profitable. The recent pullback makes the valuation more palatable, and it looks attractive for a longer-term buy today.

A fast-growing fintech

If you want a bit higher risk but also higher reward stock, Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) could be an interesting buy today.

Propel provides small loans to the non-prime market segment. This is generally a riskier consumer with a lower credit quality. Propel offsets this risk by charging elevated interest rates.

It also uses a lending platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to underwrite loans effectively and efficiently. The lender analyzes hundreds of data points to determine if a consumer meets its lending criteria.

Propel has been rapidly growing in the past few years. In the past three years, revenues are up by a 43% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and earnings per share (EPS) are up by a 125% CAGR. In its most recent quarter, revenue increased 34% and EPS rose 20%.

After its recent U.K. acquisition, the company still has a substantial market to grow into. Both its consumer lending platforms and lending-as-a-service platforms continue to gain market share.

Despite a double-digit growth trajectory, this stock only trades for 15 times earnings. It has an attractive 2.4% dividend yield and has delivered strong dividend growth in the past few years. There is risk with this company, but there could also be substantial reward for a patient investor.

A logistics stock set for a turnaround

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is the value bet in this bunch. While its stock has delivered a negative 35% return in 2025, it does have a record of creating long-term shareholder value. Despite the recent decline, TFII stock is still up 112% in the past five years.

TFI is a leader in diversified transportation services in Canada. It also has a growing business in the United States. That business has had some operational challenges. However, in its recent quarter, management noted a significant turnaround after a change in divisional leadership.

Despite a tough freight recession, TFI’s low-cost operating model continues to generate strong free cash flows. While it might still have a few rough quarters, TFI is aggressively buying back stock. Once the freight environment improves, this stock could have considerable upside.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Propel, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

