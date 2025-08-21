My 3 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

Even though markets are near all-time highs, there are still some golden opportunities. Here are three of my favourite stocks to buy right now.

Regardless of Trump’s trade war, Canadian stocks have delivered a strong performance this year. The TSX Index is up 13% in 2025. Plenty of stocks are up substantially in the year. Yet, there are a few stocks that still look like attractive value opportunities to deploy capital into. Here are three of my favourite stocks to contemplate buying now.

A top Canadian software stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock rarely dips. However, when it does, it is often an excellent opportunity to add to it.

Constellation stock is down 13% in the past month, ever since it released quarterly earnings. The thing is there was nothing wrong with the earnings report. Revenues increased 15% to $2.8 billion (including 4% organic growth). Free cash flow available to shareholders (a core metric of profitability and cash generation) rose by 20% to $220 million.

Yet, the market was worried about Constellation’s future growth. As it scales, it needs to deploy an increasing amount of capital. It hasn’t made a large acquisition in two years, so investors are worried that could affect future growth.

While this is a concern to monitor, Constellation remains an exceptionally managed business. It is diversified, defensive, and highly profitable. The recent pullback makes the valuation more palatable, and it looks attractive for a longer-term buy today.

A fast-growing fintech

If you want a bit higher risk but also higher reward stock, Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) could be an interesting buy today.

Propel provides small loans to the non-prime market segment. This is generally a riskier consumer with a lower credit quality. Propel offsets this risk by charging elevated interest rates.

It also uses a lending platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to underwrite loans effectively and efficiently. The lender analyzes hundreds of data points to determine if a consumer meets its lending criteria.

Propel has been rapidly growing in the past few years. In the past three years, revenues are up by a 43% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and earnings per share (EPS) are up by a 125% CAGR. In its most recent quarter, revenue increased 34% and EPS rose 20%.

After its recent U.K. acquisition, the company still has a substantial market to grow into. Both its consumer lending platforms and lending-as-a-service platforms continue to gain market share.

Despite a double-digit growth trajectory, this stock only trades for 15 times earnings. It has an attractive 2.4% dividend yield and has delivered strong dividend growth in the past few years. There is risk with this company, but there could also be substantial reward for a patient investor.

A logistics stock set for a turnaround

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is the value bet in this bunch. While its stock has delivered a negative 35% return in 2025, it does have a record of creating long-term shareholder value. Despite the recent decline, TFII stock is still up 112% in the past five years.

TFI is a leader in diversified transportation services in Canada. It also has a growing business in the United States. That business has had some operational challenges. However, in its recent quarter, management noted a significant turnaround after a change in divisional leadership.

Despite a tough freight recession, TFI’s low-cost operating model continues to generate strong free cash flows. While it might still have a few rough quarters, TFI is aggressively buying back stock. Once the freight environment improves, this stock could have considerable upside.