TFSA Hack: Lock in Decades of Dividend Income With These 2 Picks

If you want your TFSA to work harder, these two dividend stocks can set you up with income that lasts for decades.

If you have been using your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as a savings jar, it’s time to think bigger. The TFSA is one of the best tools Canadian investors have to build tax-free income that can last for decades. But to maximize its potential, you need to hold investments that not only grow over time but also pay you consistently. With that kind of foundation, your TFSA can truly become a wealth machine.

In this article, I’ll talk about two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that could help you set up your TFSA for reliable income and wealth growth over the long term.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock

The first company on my list, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), powers its growth from clean energy, making it a strong match for TFSA investors. It operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded renewable power platforms.

The stock currently trades at $34.26 per share, giving it a market cap of about $9.8 billion, and it currently offers a generous 5.9% annualized dividend yield.

Currently, Brookfield Renewable stock is around 16% below its 52-week high. That makes its dividend even more appealing, as investors can lock in a higher yield at today’s levels.

In its second quarter, Brookfield’s funds from operations climbed 10% YoY (year-over-year) to a record US$371 million due to stronger hydropower output in North America and Colombia, alongside a rebound in global nuclear energy demand through its Westinghouse business.

What makes Brookfield even more attractive for TFSA investors is its long-term growth strategy. The company recently signed a landmark deal with Alphabet’s Google to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric capacity in the U.S., the largest hydro contract ever signed. It also has a framework agreement with Microsoft covering over 10,500 megawatts of renewable capacity across the U.S. and Europe.

Overall, with a track record of raising payouts 5% to 9% annually, Brookfield Renewable stock fits perfectly for investors looking to lock in long-term dividend income inside a TFSA.

Canadian Tire stock

From renewable power to everyday shopping, Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is another dividend stock that could add balance and steady income to your TFSA. Its operations span several sectors, including retail, financial services, and real estate. Its banners include Canadian Tire, Mark’s, and SportChek, which together reach nearly every Canadian household.

Canadian Tire stock currently trades at $165.54 per share with a market cap of about $9.2 billion. At this price, the company yields 4.3% annually, paid quarterly.

In the second quarter, Canadian Tire’s retail revenue rose 5.2% YoY to $4.2 billion, with consolidated comparable sales growing 5.6% from a year ago. The company’s “True North” transformation strategy is already reshaping its business, with store refreshes across multiple provinces and new SportChek and Mark’s concepts.

For TFSA investors, Canadian Tire’s real value lies in its ability to combine consistent dividends with long-term growth. Its continued investment in technology, loyalty expansion, and ownership of iconic Hudson’s Bay Company brand rights clearly show its growth efforts. These strong fundamentals make Canadian Tire stock a reliable TFSA pick for dividend income that can grow for decades.