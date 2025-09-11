Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks I Like More Than Enbridge Today

2 TSX Dividend Stocks I Like More Than Enbridge Today

BCE (TSX:BCE) and another dividend stock that could be in for a comeback year of gains.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a dividend‑growth leader with a ~5.63% yield and strong recent gains, but at ~23.7× trailing P/E it’s near the high end of its five‑year range—worth waiting for a sub‑20× entry. Cheaper alternatives include beaten‑down BCE (post‑cut yield ~5.22%, forward P/E ~12) with Bell Cyber turnaround catalysts and Canadian Tire (≈11.6× trailing P/E, ~4.16% yield) showing insider buying.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a dividend growth superstar that I’ve been enthusiastic about for a long time. And while the pipeline giant is finally outrunning the TSX by an impressive margin, with that big dividend still intact, I’m less inclined to be as bullish on the name, primarily due to the rising valuation.

Now, shares of ENB are by no means expensive, even after soaring close to 50% in just two years. At the time of this writing, shares go for 23.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Not obscenely expensive. But it is on the high side of the five-year historical range.

Personally, I’d rather wait for another downturn for a chance to pick up shares at below 20 times trailing P/E. While the midstream energy industry has been picking up speed, I wouldn’t say I’d be chasing it, even if the 5.6% dividend yield is tempting. In the meantime, I find these dividend payers to be far better deals.

BCE

It’s easy to give up on BCE (TSX:BCE) now that it has lost more than half of its value from its peak. With the dividend cut (the yield now sits at 5.2%), income investors may not be all too fond of the telecom cash cow anymore, and it’s not hard to see why. While the new payout is more than safe, it’s going to take some years of dividend growth for the firm to regain the confidence of the investors who may have jumped ship since that brief 2022 peak, just shy of $74 per share.

Today, the name goes for $33 and change, and the trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, currently sitting over 72 times, doesn’t seem to suggest there’s much value here. That said, the forward P/E sits closer to 12 times. That’s not a bad price to pay for an industry champion that’s doing its best to turn the tables. Expectations have also been lowered by analysts, which may not leave much room for further downside. At the end of the day, the lower a stock goes, the lower the risk to be had by investing in the name.

While I’m not calling a bottom in BCE stock, I do think that any further weakness could make today’s great buying opportunity an even better one. With the recent launch of Bell Cyber, which will power AI cybersecurity offerings, I think it’s time to warm up to the name despite the turbulent past year.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock has gotten so cheap that even insiders have been buying up the stock. At 11.6 times trailing P/E, with a 4.2% yield, you’re getting a rock-solid, growing dividend at a rock-bottom price. Of course, the retailer has felt various pressures over the past couple of years. And while it has been a fairly choppy ride, I do think that investors seeking long-term appreciation and dividend growth may wish to stick with the name.

It’s oversold and could be sitting on some nice efficiency gains, as the firm pares various corporate roles in its restructuring. As a tech-savvy retailer, I’d also look for AI operating margin gains in the coming three to five years. Sure, the firm will need to invest a great deal, but it’ll be worth it once Canada’s economy gets back on track.

As the firm readies new Hudson’s Bay-branded products later in the year, it will be interesting to see if Canadian Tire can get a bit of a sales boost. There’s a lot of potential behind the brands, and I can’t wait to see what kind of “updates and fun initiatives” will come to be by year’s end.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Asset Manager Could Build Your Portfolio Safely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This asset manager could be one of the best ways to create safety and security for your future portfolio.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their stable cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy yields, these three Canadian stocks are ideal buys to create…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Alaris Equity Partners for its Dividend?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Alaris Equity Partners is currently yielding 7.2%, with a strong portfolio of high quality companies and a low payout ratio…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Adam Othman

These three are some of the best long-term investments you can make when you start investing in the Canadian stock…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Transform $7,000 Into Reliable Monthly Income With These 2 Canadian Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high yields and have durable payouts, making them attractive investments for monthly income.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirement Income

| Sneha Nahata

These three Canadian dividend stocks can generate a reliable stream of income for years, making them perfect for your retirement…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The REIT That Could Turn $10,000 Into Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could be one of the best ways to create income for a lifetime, retiree or not!

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

My Strategy for Creating Monthly Income With $20,000

| Sneha Nahata

If you invest $20,000 and split the capital evenly between these two dividend-paying stocks, you could earn over $102 every…

Read more »