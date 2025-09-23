Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Wealth-Building TSX Stocks for the Next Generation

2 Wealth-Building TSX Stocks for the Next Generation

These two TSX stocks could be smart picks for young investors looking to grow their wealth with a long-term mindset.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • These two TSX stocks could reward patience, making them a better fit for buy-and-hold investors.
  • Ballard Power is a fuel-cell maker with rising sales, a strong cash cushion, and no bank debt.
  • Lightspeed is continuing to strengthen its position as a top cloud point‑of‑sale and payments provider with its improving profitability and new AI tools boosting customer revenue.

While many youngsters look for fast wins, the Foolish investing approach with a long-term mindset offers a different kind of thrill. It’s about knowing that each dollar you put to work today could be worth a lot more tomorrow. Not through hype, but through progress.

For young investors especially, getting in at the right time, before the crowd notices, could pay off over time. In this article, I’ll talk about two such top TSX stocks to buy if you’re looking to build wealth slowly and confidently, without having to check the market every other hour.

Ballard Power Systems stock

With the energy world shifting fast, fuel cells are no longer just futuristic talk. They’ve already started to look like serious business. That’s why Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) recently caught my attention as one of the top TSX stocks to buy if we think long-term.

This Burnaby-based firm mainly designs and builds proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems used in buses, trucks, rail, marine, and more. After rallying 74% over the last year, BLDP stock is currently trading at $3.97 per share with a market cap of about $1.2 billion.

The recent gains in the stock could partly be attributed to growing investor confidence in Ballard’s turnaround strategy. In the second quarter, the company’s revenue rose 11% YoY (year-over-year) to US$17.8 million with the help of higher deliveries in the bus and rail segments.

Interestingly, Ballard is also working on a high-volume bipolar plate line to bring manufacturing costs down. Plus, its work on a new module design for city transit, which promises better performance, easier integration, and lower lifecycle cost, could make the company a top supplier in the fuel cell space.

With a healthy US$550 million in cash and no bank debt, Ballard could be an interesting stock for patient investors looking to tap into the clean energy theme early to build long-term wealth.

Lightspeed stock

Now, let’s check out Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), a TSX-listed software firm that’s helping retailers and restaurants thrive in the digital world by providing them with its cloud-based point-of-sale and payments platform.

LSPD currently trades at $17.40 per share, with a market cap of about $2.4 billion. While the stock is still down about 7% from a year ago, it has bounced back over 25% in the last 100 days due mainly to its improving profitability and strong cash control measures.

In its fiscal year 2025 (ended March), Lightspeed crossed a major milestone as its revenue topped US$1 billion for the first time, growing 18% YoY. Despite a one-time goodwill impairment charge that inflated its net loss, the tech firm’s underlying performance showed strong improvement.

Lightspeed’s strategy is now sharply focused on growing retail in North America and hospitality in Europe. And new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and enhanced omnichannel features are helping it lift average revenue per user, which climbed 13% YoY in the latest fiscal year. Given these strong fundamentals, Lightspeed belongs on any next-gen investor’s watchlist.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

