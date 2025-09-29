3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Decades of Income

Add these three TSX dividend stocks to your TFSA to generate decades of passive and tax-free income.

Even as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve cut key interest rates after reaching inflation targets, things are still expensive. Finances are a major concern for everyone from every walk of life. Whether it’s to pay your mortgage, fund your retirement, or simply get your daily groceries, money is a big stressor for many people. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be.

We know that your job or other primary income source isn’t enough for a comfortable retirement, even if you manage to set a bit of cash aside each month. Instead of letting that money sit idle, you can put it to work in the stock market and use it to earn more. How? Consider investing in dividend stocks and building a portfolio in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Here are three TSX dividend stocks that can be ideal for such a portfolio.

BCE

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is a popular dividend stock among many investors, especially those seeking dividends for the long run. The $29.95 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian telco industry is one of three major market movers in a largely consolidated industry. It has around 30% of the market share. The company operates in a highly defensive industry, has a solid business model, and diversified revenue streams.

The company’s recent financial performance has led to a downturn in share prices and forced BCE to slash its dividends. Despite the deduction, it pays its investors their quarterly distributions at a juicy 5.45% dividend yield. Short-term volatility might continue to be a concern, but the company is well-positioned to recover financially and continue paying dividends.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX) is a $10.05 billion market-cap North American power producer that acquires, develops, and operates power plants. It has a significantly diversified portfolio of power generation facilities, ranging from natural gas to wind, solar, and even solid fuel. Like telecos, utility companies and power-generation companies are defensive businesses.

Capital Power’s financial strength and resilience through various economic downturns make it a reliable dividend stock. As of this writing, CPX stock trades for $65 per share and pays its investors their quarterly distributions at a 4.25% dividend yield. What’s more is that it has increased payouts for the last 12 consecutive years. It can be a good holding to consider if you are bullish on the safety of dividends offered by utility companies.

Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a $37.25 billion market-cap holding company with diversified interests in various areas, including business, communications, and financial services. While the name suggests power generation, the company is actually in the insurance sector. This is where high interest rates benefit the company’s investments in bond yields.

POW stock is a stable dividend stock that has been expanding its investments to generate more income and increase its capital appreciation potential. As of this writing, Power Corporation of Canada trades for $58.08 per share, and it pays investors dividends on a quarterly schedule with a 4.22% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Remember, even the most reliable TSX stocks are not risk-free investments. However, a few TSX stocks have fared better than others in terms of paying shareholders their dividends. With all three boasting terrific track records, these can be good foundations for an income-focused TFSA portfolio.