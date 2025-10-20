Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

Do you want to hold a stock for years, even decades? These three Canadian stocks could deliver exceptional returns in the long term!

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High‑quality Canadian names have pulled back in 2025, creating buy‑and‑hold entry points—build positions slowly if you have a 10–20 year horizon.
  • Three longs: Topicus (TSXV:TOI) — acquisitive European vertical‑market software with recent weakness; TerraVest (TSX:TVK) — disciplined industrial acquirer and capital allocator with outsized historical returns; Firan (TSX:FTG) — small‑cap aerospace components supplier with strong growth and backlog.
  • Looking for other great long-term picks? Check out these five top expert picks now!

There is an assortment of high-quality Canadian stocks that have provided exceptional returns for shareholders in the long term. Many high-quality stocks have taken a hit in 2025. The market has favoured mining, banking, and speculative stocks. As a result, you can add some very good stocks at reasonable valuations.

If you have an extended time frame (like 10 or 20 years), you don’t need to pick a bottom in these stocks. Slowly build a position over a year or two, then just hold on and do very little else.

Long-term investing is boring, but it can be extremely profitable. Here are three Canadian stocks I’d look to buy and hold for the next 20 years ahead.

A top Canadian software stock for the long run

With a market cap of $11 billion, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is the largest stock on the TSX Venture Exchange. It has been a rocky ride for Topicus shareholders this year. Its stock rose 64% to a new high of $194 per share. However, it has given up most of those gains with a recent 30% decline to $137 per share today.

It looks like an opportunity. Topicus.com has made very good progress in 2025. It acquired several larger businesses, including a large stake in a Polish vertical market acquirer. Year to date, revenues, earnings per share, and free cash flow rose 18%, 97%, and 11%, respectively.

It is a very resilient business with a large focus on government, education, and financial clients. Europe has a large, fragmented market of software companies, so it has a wide net to cast. It has a strong balance sheet to continue executing on its growth-by-acquisition strategy.

Being a spin-out from Constellation Software, it has a focus on smart capital allocation and high returns on invested capital. The recent pullback creates a long-term buying opportunity where the stock is attractively valued.

An industrial stock with great capital allocation

Another Canadian stock to consider for the next 20 years is TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK). Even though it only has a market cap of $2.9 billion, it has delivered incredible returns for shareholders. Its stock is up 800% in the past five years and 2,192% in the past 10 years.

With those types of returns, you might be surprised to discover that it operates in some mundane industries. It operates several industrial businesses focused on tanks, trailers, and boiler manufacturing, as well as energy services.

Its strength is in its ability to deploy its capital into these relatively cheap businesses, improve and optimize operations, and yield attractive cash flows. Over the past 10 years, net operating profits after tax are up 500% for a 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). If it can continue this 20% growth rate, long-term shareholders should be very happy.

A Canadian small-cap stock with more to go

Canadian small-cap stocks can be a great place to hunt for long-term value. With a market cap of $256 million, Firan Technologies (TSX:FTG) is an interesting small-cap today.

Firan makes specialized cockpit components, circuits, and high-tech airplane intelligence and communication hardware. Since COVID-19, aircraft demand has rapidly surged. Major aircraft manufacturers have decades of backlog from airlines desperately seek more efficient vehicles.

In the past three years, revenues have risen by a 30% CAGR. Earnings per share have soared by a 47% CAGR. Wise acquisitions have expanded its product assortment and manufacturing geography. This has smartly diversified its production to help manage tariff threats and customer concentration.

This Canadian stock is targeting 15% annual growth. If it can continue to quietly execute like it has, this could be an excellent stock to buy on the recent pullback and hold it for several decades ahead.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, TerraVest Industries, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Investing

The Beginner’s Canada Portfolio: 3 Stocks and 1 ETF

| Adam Othman

Play it safe without compromising growth potential or taking on unnecessary risk by investing in one quality ETF and staple…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

1 Perfect Dividend Stock Down 21.9% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield tech stock stands out as a long-term investment because of its reliable quarterly dividend payments.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Are Slam Dunks With $7,000

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX monthly dividend stocks to your TFSA to create a reliable and tax-free passive income stream in…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This 9.6% Dividend Stock Feels Like Free Cash Flow Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividends feel like a steady paycheque, but high yields can mask risk. So let's take a look at one…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Growth Potential of These 2 Dividend Stocks Is Totally Underrrated

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another dividend growth stock worth looking at closely.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian utility stocks with an attractive yield can help you generate a consistent passive income stream for life.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividend stocks that keep paying and growing for years? Here’s why Fortis and Royal Bank stand out as durable,…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Stocks for Beginners

What the Next Consumer Price Report Means for Canadian Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

The next consumer price report is set to drop this week. Here’s what that means for the market and for…

Read more »