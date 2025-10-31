Canadian Tech companies are setting the stage for massive long-term growth. Here’s a duo that are just too hard-to-ignore in this market.

AI Sets the Stage for Massive Long-term Gains in Canadian Tech and Infrastructure Stocks

Canadian Tech companies are sleeping giants. They often represent some of the darlings of the market, setting the baseline for other companies to replicate.

Here’s a look at two of those Canadian tech titans that are set to unlock massive long-term gains over the next few years.

The online platform that changed everything

It would be nearly impossible to mention Canadian tech companies that are shaping the future without thinking of Shopify (TSX:SHOP). The online platform has grown impressively over the past decade and remains one of the best growth picks on the market.

For those unaware of what Shopify does, the company powers a growing chunk of global e-commerce through its storefront systems. Shopify powers millions of merchants across 175-plus countries, making it a global force in e-commerce.

Those systems include bolt-ons for everything from order fulfillment, support, social media and inventory control, to name just a few.

The platform allows businesses to spin up an online presence and complete storefront in a fraction of the time that traditional means require.

AI plays a growing role in Shopify’s platform. An example of this is Shopify Magic and Sidekick. Magic leverages generative AI to create product descriptions, while Sidekick acts as a virtual assistant for merchants, helping them with inventory, marketing and analytics decisions.

In terms of potential, the sky’s the limit. Analysts project Shopify’s gross merchandise volume to hit $423 billion in 2026, with its AI-enhanced seller tools powering that growth.

Shopify’s investment in AI supports massive long-term growth of the Canadian Tech sector and should be part of any well-diversified portfolio.

The company that evolved into a market leader

The next pick from the Canadian tech market is Celestica (TSX:CLS). Celestica evolved from an electronics manufacturer into a Canadian technology titan and AI-driven leader.

The company is focused on high-tech manufacturing solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure. That includes advanced networking switches and AI compute platforms.

Celestica’s AI compute platforms support hyperscalers, data centres, and enterprise clients across both North America and Europe. Demand for those advanced switches led to the stock price surging this year.

Very rarely does a stock perform as well as Celestica has. Over the past 12-month period, the stock has exploded into the stratosphere, registering a whopping 390% growth.

That demand led to the company reporting an impressive 28% year-over-year revenue increase to $3.2 billion in the third fiscal quarter of 2025. That also helped propel earnings per share up an incredible 52% to $1.58.

In short, Celestica is a Canadian technology company that is leading both AI and cloud infrastructure to new levels. That demand isn’t slowing.

Looking ahead, Celestica projects $16 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $8.20 in 2026. In other words, demand remains strong, and the stock will continue to grow, making this a top pick for any investor seeking exposure to Canadian tech and AI.

These Canadian tech titans are calling

Shopify and Celestica represent different pillars of Canada’s tech and infrastructure growth.

Specifically, hardware manufacturing and AI compute (Celestica), and AI-enhanced e-commerce infrastructure (Shopify).

Together, they’re reshaping Canadian tech through AI-powered innovation and scale in infrastructure. In doing so, they’re driving strong revenue and market growth.

This makes them top picks for any well-diversified portfolio.