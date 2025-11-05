Member Login
3 Stocks Set to Beat the TSX This Year

Let’s dive into three of the top TSX growth stocks this year and why their recent momentum could certainly continue for the next couple months.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Key Points

  • Curaleaf stands out as a leading player for investors interested in the U.S. cannabis market, offering growth potential beyond the stagnating Canadian scene.
  • Celestica and Bitfarms exemplify significant year-to-date growth in their respective sectors, driven by demand for AI hardware and a resurgence in crypto interest.

Within the world of Canadian growth stocks, investors have plenty of options to choose from. Whether investors are looking to play a momentum-driven rally in certain names that have already increased by a considerable amount (such as those on this list) or are on the lookout for the next potential breakout stars, there’s plenty of homework to be done in identifying the best-performing Canadian stocks of tomorrow.

I’m going to take the view in this piece that these three companies (that have smashed the roughly 25% year-to-date returns of the TSX) could continue to do so moving forward.

Curaleaf

One of the top Canada-listed cannabis stocks I have on my radar right now, Curaleaf (TSX:CURA), certainly is an interesting pick.

As the largest multi-state operator in the U.S., Curaleaf provides investors looking to gain exposure to the U.S. cannabis market an option to do so. Given the stagnating growth in the Canadian market and little hopes for long-term profitability among many players who came to light during the bubble we saw forming more than five years ago, I think investors looking for meaningful growth in this space have to look south of the border.

Curaleaf is by far the best option in this regard, at least in my view.

Celestica

Another top TSX performer, Celestica (TSX:CLS), has surged more than 260% on a year-to-date basis.

That’s incredible upside, and investors may rightly question whether this sort of share price appreciation can continue indefinitely. That’s partly because so much of Celestica’s upside has been driven by expectations that AI hardware demand should continue to grow in perpetuity.

As a key player in the cloud and AI hardware sectors, Celestica is one of those unique Canadian ways to play this trend that has flown under the radar until recently. I’ll be interested to see if the momentum can continue, but as of yet I haven’t found a reason why this growth may slow.

Bitfarms

The most speculative name on this list, Bitfarms (TSX:BITF), is a top crypto miner which has provided investors with an impressive year-to-date return of more than 150% at the time of writing.

The recent crypto surge we’ve seen has reignited interest in companies like Bitfarms that are engaged not only in crypto mining, but more recently have expanded their purview into using their compute capacity for other high-growth initiatives.

If you’re of the view that crypto miners (and the tech they’ve acquired over the years) can be viewed as a multi-purpose space, Bitfarms is an intriguing pick here. I’m not personally willing to put capital to work in this name due to the notably risky nature of this underlying business, but to each their own.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

