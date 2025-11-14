Member Login
Home » Investing » What Sets Them Apart:  2 Aerospace Stocks With Standout Strengths

What Sets Them Apart:  2 Aerospace Stocks With Standout Strengths

This pair of Canadian aerospace stocks is part of a rapidly growing industry that expects another year of growth in 2026.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Muscles Drawn On Black board

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The aerospace sector is expanding, and Canadian suppliers Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) and Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL) stand out as high-upside plays positioned to benefit from rising demand.
  • FTG — a small-cap PCB/avionics specialist that’s delivered huge gains and recent revenue/earnings/backlog growth after acquiring FLYHT — offers rapid-growth potential, while Magellan — a larger, integrated aerospace supplier — provides long-term revenue visibility via multi‑year contracts with Pratt & Whitney and GE and a modest dividend.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Firan Technology] >

Aerospace is considered a powerful industry due to its five sub-sectors, each one rapidly growing. Two of the prominent players, Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) and Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL), are Canadian companies. Both are exciting investment prospects and potential multi-baggers.

PCB champion

Firan Technology has delivered a market-beating return (+51.9%) thus far in 2025 and monster gains of 492% over the last three years. The $278.7 million global company provides technology-driven solutions. Its two operating units, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace, generate revenues. At $11.02 per share, the stock is a steal.

FTG Circuits manufactures high-technology, high-reliability printed circuit boards (PCBs). This unit caters to the aviation, defence, and space industries. PCB is the core business and it is the primary platform for mounting computer chips.

On the other hand, FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures Avionic subsystem hardware. Its products are used in flight and simulated devices in commercial aero and defence platforms.

In December 2024, the company acquired FLYHT, a leading supplier of aerospace and defence electronic products. This acquisition not only increases the presence in the commercial aerospace aftermarket. It will also help Firan achieve its goals: dominate the PCB industry and be a leader in aerospace and defence electronics.

In the first three quarters of 2025, sales and adjusted earnings rose 19.2% and 54.2%, respectively, to $139.3 million and $9.8 million compared to the same period in 2024. The backlog at the end of the third quarter reached $137.1 million, 12% higher than in Q3 2024.

According to FTG’s President and CEO, Brad Bourne, the company has laid a strong foundation for continued growth in the third quarter. His outlook is upbeat due to the robust end-market demand from all market segments. “We remain focused on managing external factors and have not seen any material impact from the US tariffs so far, though uncertainties remain,” he said.

Management’s wish list is as follows: achieve 15% annual compounded growth; double the growth every five years through organic growth and acquisitions; and hit a debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 1:1.

Revenue visibility

Magellan Aerospace is more than twice the size of Firan Technology. Performance-wise, MAL is up 80.7% and pays a modest 1.2% dividend. If you invest today, the share price is $18.05.

The global customer base of this $986 million integrated aerospace company includes aircraft and engine manufacturers, and space agencies. It designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components. Other offerings for the aerospace and space markets include engine and component repair and overhaul services.

In the first half of 2025, revenue and net income increased 6.8% and 17.7% year-over-year to $510.7 million and $16.2 million, respectively. But more than the financial results, Magellan boasts long-term revenue visibility.

In addition to new manufacturing program awards, the company signed contract extensions and legacy agreements with Pratt & Whitney Canada. In its Revenue Sharing Agreement (RSA) with GE Aerospace, Magellan will deliver F414 engine frames over a seven-year period.

A growth year ahead

Industry experts see 2026 as another year of growth for the global aerospace sector. Firan Technology and Magellan Aerospace will definitely be part of the growth, given their respective strengths.  

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how your dividend stocks may be impacted by interest rate cuts and how to use the situation to your…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Want A 5% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three quality dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $35,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a passive-income portfolio takes patience and the right stocks. Here’s a trio of options to get started with today.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This 4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality Canadian stock offers a reliable dividend and long-term growth potential, and trades ultra-cheap in this environment.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Turn $20K Into a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $20,000 to become a growing, tax-efficient income machine? Transcontinental’s 4.6% yield and packaging pivot make it a steady dividend…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Stocks to Own for Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for the past 25 years.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth Plan: This Single Canadian Stock Could Make Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Badger Infrastructure is a dominant hydro-vac provider with steady cash flow and modest dividends, a TFSA-friendly compounder for patient investors.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy with $1,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two Canadian stocks that could be the easiest long-term…

Read more »