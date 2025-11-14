Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’d Go Big on These 2 Small Stocks

Why I’d Go Big on These 2 Small Stocks

Given their solid financial performances and higher growth prospects, these two Canadian small-cap stocks offer attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Extendicare and 5N Plus are promising small-cap stocks with significant growth potential, supported by strong quarterly performances and strategic expansions in sectors like senior care and specialty semiconductors.
  • With Extendicare benefiting from an aging population and 5N Plus capitalizing on renewable energy demand, both stocks offer appealing long-term investment opportunities despite the inherent risks associated with small-cap stocks.

Small-cap companies, typically valued between $300 million and $2 billion, are known for offering more substantial growth potential than larger, more established firms. However, these companies are also more sensitive to market volatility, making them relatively riskier investments. Therefore, small-cap stocks are best suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at two promising small-cap stocks that I’m currently bullish on.

Extendicare

Extendicare (TSX:EXE), which offers care and services to Canadian seniors through various brand names, has delivered over 75% of returns this year. Solid quarterly performances and continued acquisitions have boosted investors’ confidence, driving its stock price. In the recently reported third-quarter results, its revenue, excluding the impact of out-of-period LTC (long-term-care) funding, stood at $436.4 million, representing a 22.1% increase from the same quarter in the previous year.

The acquisition of nine LTC homes, contributions from the Closing the Gap acquisition, growth in average daily volumes in its home healthcare segment, and higher LTC funding drove its sales. However, the closure of two Class C LTC homes partially offset some of the gains.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and net income grew by 36.6% and 48%, respectively. Adjusted funds from operations per share rose 27.4% year over year to $0.349. The company concluded the quarter with $165.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as access to an additional $154.0 million through its revolving credit facility, providing ample liquidity to support its growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, Canada’s aging population is expanding the addressable market for Extendicare’s services. The company remains focused on growing through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, which should strengthen its financial performance in the years ahead. Additionally, Extendicare offers a monthly dividend with a current yield of 2.3% and trades at an attractive next 12 months (NTM) price-to-earnings multiple of 17.6, making it an appealing investment opportunity.

5N Plus

Another small-cap stock that I believe offers an attractive long-term investment opportunity is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. Backed by its impressive quarterly performances and high-growth prospects, the company has returned around 180% this year.

In its recently reported third-quarter results, 5N Plus posted revenue of $104.9 million, marking a 33% year-over-year increase and its highest quarterly revenue in a decade. Robust sales growth in its specialty semiconductors segment, supported by rising demand from the terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power markets, as well as higher pricing for bismuth-based products within its performance materials division, drove its topline. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA and net income surged 86% and 184%, respectively, benefiting from top-line growth and a 580-basis-point improvement in gross margin. Backed by its solid financial performance, the company reduced its net debt from $100.1 million at the beginning of the year to $63.3 million, bringing its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to a healthy 0.74.

Meanwhile, the growing terrestrial renewable energy sector and space solar power market have created a long-term growth potential for 5N Plus. Given its global presence, strong sourcing capabilities, and high-quality product portfolio, the company continues to strengthen its position in this shifting geopolitical landscape. Despite its solid financial performances and healthier growth prospects, the company’s valuation looks reasonable, with its NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 24.8, making it an excellent buy.  

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

2 Top Value Stocks I’d Happily Scoop Up in November

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two top Canadian dividend stocks that are trading at valuations which resemble little of these companies' long-term…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Contrarian investors can pick up a 5% yield from this top Canadian energy producer.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have strong fundamentals, durable business models, solid long-term growth, and are trading cheap.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Following its biggest one-day decline in over six months, the TSX could open on a volatile note today as oil…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge has been a dividend darling for decades, but this dividend giant is offering a better return in the current…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

3 of the Most Undervalued Stocks on the TSX Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the most overlooked and undervalued Canadian stocks in the market, and why these names appear…

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ag Growth International mixes essential, recession-resistant demand with a debt-cutting turnaround and cheap valuation.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Happily Buy Now and Hold for at Least the Next 3 Years

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock and another grower worth buying and holding for the long haul.

Read more »