3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

These industry leaders have the financial strength to sustain and increase their dividends through all phases of the economic cycle.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Key Points

  • The Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks are reliable investments for building a strong passive-income portfolio.
  • The blue-chip dividend stocks have a solid record of paying and increasing their distributions year after year.
  • These TSX dividend stocks have reliable payouts and are likely to raise their dividends in the future, making them great options for stress-free income right now.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks is one of the most reliable strategies for generating steady income. Moreover, when those dividends come from blue-chip companies, the income stream becomes even more dependable. These industry leaders have the financial strength to sustain and consistently raise their dividend payouts through all phases of the economic cycle.

With that in mind, here are three blue-chip dividend stocks that I believe deserve a place in every Canadian investor’s portfolio. These fundamentally solid companies are well-positioned to pay and increase their dividends over time.

Blue-Chip dividend stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks that every Canadian should own. Its stellar dividend growth history, high yield, sustainable payouts, and visibility over future distributions make it a must-have income stock.

The energy infrastructure company’s diversified revenue sources, extensive liquid pipelines, high system utilization, regulated assets, and long-term, low-risk commercial arrangements position it well to generate solid distributable cash flow (DCF) in all market conditions. Higher earnings and DCF have helped Enbridge to consistently increase its dividend since 1995. 

While Enbridge has consistently increased its dividend, it also offers a high yield of 5.6% and maintains a sustainable payout ratio of 60%–70% of DCF.

Enbridge’s low-risk utility-like business model, predictable cash flow, and tailwinds from higher electricity demand augur well for future growth. Management projects mid-single-digit dividend growth and plans to distribute $40–45 billion to shareholders over the next five years.

Blue-Chip dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a no-brainer for investors looking for blue-chip dividend stocks. This utility company’s rate-regulated operations enable it to generate predictable and growing cash flows, supporting its distributions. For instance, Fortis uninteruptedly raised its dividend for 52 years, making it one of Canada’s most dependable dividend stocks.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s $28.8 billion capital plan will help expand its rate base, driving its earnings and dividend payments. Fortis’s management projects the company’s rate base to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% through 2030. The growing rate base will expand its low-risk earnings base, supporting a 4% to 6% dividend increase during the same period.

Fortis’s robust transmission investment pipeline and energy transition opportunities will support its future growth. At the same time, higher electricity demand from data centres will likely accelerate growth, driving higher payouts.

Blue-Chip dividend stock #3: Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS), or Scotiabank, has long been considered one of Canada’s most dependable income-generating stocks, thanks to its decades of steady dividend payments. Since 2014, the bank has delivered average annual dividend increases of roughly 5%, supported by a sustainable payout ratio. It currently offers an attractive yield of 4.7%.

This leading Canadian bank benefits from its diversified revenue base and operating efficiency. Growth in net interest income, rising fee-based earnings, and ongoing strength in its capital markets operations all contribute to consistent top-line momentum. At the same time, disciplined expense management and efficiency improvements are helping the bank achieve positive operating leverage, reflecting the effectiveness of its productivity initiatives.

Looking ahead, Scotiabank appears well-positioned to support both earnings growth and future dividend increases. Its solid balance sheet, expanding loan and deposit base, and presence in high-growth international banking markets provide a strong growth foundation. Moreover, its efforts to streamline operations and enhance profitability augur well for future distributions.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

