Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Must-Own Small-Cap Stocks for High-Growth Investors

3 Must-Own Small-Cap Stocks for High-Growth Investors

These small-cap stocks are likely to deliver considerable returns thanks to their solid fundamentals and significant growth potential.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Investors seeking high-growth stocks may consider small-cap companies. These are companies that are still in the early stages of expansion, which means they often grow faster than their larger peers, and that growth could translate into impressive returns.

However, note that small-cap stocks are more volatile. Their share prices tend to react sharply to changes in the market or economic environment. That’s why high-growth investors should look for companies with solid fundamentals, significant growth potential, and strong management, as these stocks are likely to deliver considerable returns over time.

With this background, here are three must-own small-cap stocks for high-growth investors.

Small-cap stocks #1: goeasy

The recent slide in goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock, about a 41% drop from its 52-week high, has pushed the subprime lender back into small-cap territory. The decline followed a short-seller report questioning the company’s accounting practices. Further, its latest quarterly numbers added to concerns as higher credit-loss provisions and financing costs weighed on performance.

Nonetheless, the company’s fundamentals remain solid and far more resilient than its current share price suggests. As a leading subprime lender in Canada, goeasy benefits from robust loan demand driven by a large portion of the population that remains underserved by traditional banks. Moreover, its diversified funding sources, proven omnichannel strategy, and stable credit performance position it well to continue expanding its customer base while managing risk. Also, its focus on driving operating efficiency will cushion its margins and bottom line.  

Thanks to the recent decline, goeasy stock now trades at just 6.5 times forward earnings, a steep discount to its historical valuation, despite expected margin improvement and double-digit earnings growth in the years ahead. Further, goeasy also offers a dividend yield of about 4.5%.

Overall, goeasy is a solid small-cap stock offering value, growth, and income.

Small-cap stocks #2: CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is another small-cap stock to consider now. The company specializes in advanced chemical solutions used throughout the oil and gas value chain. With upstream activity likely to remain strong in the years ahead, the demand for its products is expected to grow.

CES Energy’s high-performance chemical technologies help producers enhance efficiency and maximize output. This supports the demand for its offerings. Moreover, its asset-light business model and capital-efficient structure enable it to generate reliable free cash flow even in volatile market conditions, giving it financial resilience that many small-cap peers lack.

Recurring revenue from production chemicals continues to drive stability, while the company’s diversified footprint across Canada and the U.S. enhances operational flexibility. Importantly, the majority of revenue now comes from the U.S., positioning it well to capitalize on active basins and navigate trade uncertainties.

As drilling intensifies and producers demand more innovative chemical solutions, CES Energy Solutions appears poised for sustained expansion. For high-growth investors seeking quality small-cap stocks, CES Energy is one worth considering.

Small-cap stocks #3: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a compelling small-cap TSX stock to consider now. The leading construction and maintenance company benefits from strong exposure across key domestic markets. That reach has helped the company deliver consistent financial performance and driven a meaningful rise in its share price.

Bird Construction’s collaborative contracting approach, designed to balance risk between the company and its clients, adds stability to its operations. Moreover, its focus on low- to medium-risk projects across essential sectors such as power, transportation infrastructure, and defence enables the company to generate steady revenue and resilient earnings.

Bird’s expanding geographic footprint, diversified operations, and a healthy project backlog provide a solid foundation for continued growth. A solid balance sheet gives the company further flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities and strengthen profitability. In summary, Bird Construction is a compelling small-cap stock for high-growth investors.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ces Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Lovers: This TSX Royalty Trust Pays a 6% Yield With Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't buy a pizza franchise – this TSX royalty trust is available in any brokerage account and pays monthly.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) might be one of the stock dividend powerhouses to load up on while the yield is above 9%.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Riches: 2 Stocks to Hold in Retirement and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend powerhouses could turn your TFSA into a compounding machine with tax-free income and long-term growth.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Kay Ng

Investors with a high-risk tolerance should take a serious look at goeasy now that it trades at a steep discount.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Air Canada's stock appears cheap, the airliner is facing many headwinds, such as rising costs and macroeconomic risks.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Investing

Lazy Investor: This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

TFI International (TSX:TFII) or Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) stand out as great long-term holds for a TFSA.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal vs. RBC: Which Canadian Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are the main differences between BMO and Royal Bank, and how you can decide which is the best Canadian…

Read more »