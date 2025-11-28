Got $1,000? 5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

The TSX has regained strength since falling below 30,000 points on November 20, 2025. Canada’s primary stock benchmark advanced 4.3% to above 31,000 on November 26th, a new all-time high. The materials sector was the standout, gaining nearly 4% on the day.

For investors with a $1,000 budget, fill your buy-and-hold shopping with 5 top Canadian stocks. All of them are price-friendly (below $60) and have positive returns going into December.

Basic Materials

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) is one of the top-performing large-cap stocks in the materials sector. At $38.54 per share, the year-to-date gain is 190.9%. The modest 0.64% dividend yield is an added bonus. This $31.5 billion gold and silver mining company ranks 12th on the 2025 TSX30 List owing to its 394%-plus return (dividend-adjusted) in the three years.

The positive tailwinds from gold prices have driven the bull run in metals and mining stocks this year. Kinross and other gold stocks offer amplified upside heading into 2026. It’s like holding physical gold.

Energy

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a must-own if you want long-term exposure to the energy sector. This $97.5 billion oil major is the 13th largest Canadian company by market cap. At $46.80 per share (+9.7% year-to-date), CNQ pays a 5% dividend.

The premier, integrated energy firm boasts long-life, low-decline oil sands assets alongside a low operating cost structure. CNQ dedicates its strong cash flow to a base dividend. Furthermore, this blue-chip stock has raised its dividends for 25 consecutive years.

Financial Services

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC), always a top pick in an investment portfolio, deserves serious consideration. The $83.9 billion financial services provider is the country’s 16th-largest company. If you invest today, the share price is $48.81 per share, while the dividend offer is 3.5%.

A significant portion of its total core earnings, or about 36%, comes from the high-growth Asian market (around 36%). Manulife capitalizes on the major demographic megatrends in the region, notably the rising middle class. From a pure insurer, Manulife has transformed into a lower-risk, high-return enterprise.

Real Estate

RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) will make you a pseudo-landlord. This $5.5 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) has a strong presence as an owner and developer in high-growth, urban Canadian markets. The REIT owns necessity-based retail and mixed-use properties. Current investors partake in the lucrative 6.1% dividend (monthly payout). The share price is $18.93 (+9.2% year-to-date).

The positives for RioCan after Q3 2025 include a 97.8% committed occupancy rate, 92.7% retention rate, and 44.1% new leasing spread. According to its President and CEO, Jonathan Gitlin, the REIT is simplifying the business to free up capital and amplify growth.

Consumer Discretionary

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) became a TSX sensation this year because of the ‘Buy Canada’ movement. The consumer discretionary stock is now ideal for long-term holding. Current investors enjoy a 41.6% year-to-date return and a 3.6% dividend.

Its President and CEO, Curtis Frank, said Maple Leaf Foods has a clear strategic focus and can pursue its own growth path after spinning off its pork operations. The goal is to become the most sustainable protein company on Earth.

Pick one or all

Take your pick from the 5 top Canadian stocks. If you can’t purchase all today, you know what you should buy next with your free cash.