Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

Got $1,000? 5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

Long-term investors on a budget can invest in 5 price-friendly, top-performing TSX stocks this year-end.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TSX climbed to a new all‑time high above 31,000 on Nov. 26 (up 4.3 that day), led by a nearly 4% gain in materials after a brief pullback earlier in the week.
  • With $1,000, consider five sub‑$60 TSX buy‑and‑hold picks—Kinross (K), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Manulife (MFC), RioCan (REI.UN), and Maple Leaf Foods (MFI)—for cheap, diversified exposure to materials, energy, financials, real estate, and consumer stocks with dividend and/or growth potential.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Manulife] >

The TSX has regained strength since falling below 30,000 points on November 20, 2025. Canada’s primary stock benchmark advanced 4.3% to above 31,000 on November 26th, a new all-time high. The materials sector was the standout, gaining nearly 4% on the day.

For investors with a $1,000 budget, fill your buy-and-hold shopping with 5 top Canadian stocks. All of them are price-friendly (below $60) and have positive returns going into December.

Basic Materials

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) is one of the top-performing large-cap stocks in the materials sector. At $38.54 per share, the year-to-date gain is 190.9%. The modest 0.64% dividend yield is an added bonus. This $31.5 billion gold and silver mining company ranks 12th on the 2025 TSX30 List owing to its 394%-plus return (dividend-adjusted) in the three years.

The positive tailwinds from gold prices have driven the bull run in metals and mining stocks this year. Kinross and other gold stocks offer amplified upside heading into 2026. It’s like holding physical gold.

Energy

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a must-own if you want long-term exposure to the energy sector. This $97.5 billion oil major is the 13th largest Canadian company by market cap. At $46.80 per share (+9.7% year-to-date), CNQ pays a 5% dividend.

The premier, integrated energy firm boasts long-life, low-decline oil sands assets alongside a low operating cost structure. CNQ dedicates its strong cash flow to a base dividend. Furthermore, this blue-chip stock has raised its dividends for 25 consecutive years.

Financial Services

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC), always a top pick in an investment portfolio, deserves serious consideration. The $83.9 billion financial services provider is the country’s 16th-largest company. If you invest today, the share price is $48.81 per share, while the dividend offer is 3.5%.

A significant portion of its total core earnings, or about 36%, comes from the high-growth Asian market (around 36%). Manulife capitalizes on the major demographic megatrends in the region, notably the rising middle class. From a pure insurer, Manulife has transformed into a lower-risk, high-return enterprise.

Real Estate

RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) will make you a pseudo-landlord. This $5.5 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) has a strong presence as an owner and developer in high-growth, urban Canadian markets. The REIT owns necessity-based retail and mixed-use properties. Current investors partake in the lucrative 6.1% dividend (monthly payout). The share price is $18.93 (+9.2% year-to-date).

The positives for RioCan after Q3 2025 include a 97.8% committed occupancy rate, 92.7% retention rate, and 44.1% new leasing spread. According to its President and CEO, Jonathan Gitlin, the REIT is simplifying the business to free up capital and amplify growth.

Consumer Discretionary

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) became a TSX sensation this year because of the ‘Buy Canada’ movement. The consumer discretionary stock is now ideal for long-term holding. Current investors enjoy a 41.6% year-to-date return and a 3.6% dividend.

Its President and CEO, Curtis Frank, said Maple Leaf Foods has a clear strategic focus and can pursue its own growth path after spinning off its pork operations. The goal is to become the most sustainable protein company on Earth.

Pick one or all

Take your pick from the 5 top Canadian stocks. If you can’t purchase all today, you know what you should buy next with your free cash.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks for Canadians to Buy With $1,000 on Hand

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $1,000? Three TSX compounders can kick-start long-term growth and add growing income.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

This Soaring TSX Dividend Stock Trades at a 17% Discount in November 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Business Partners is a TSX dividend stock that trades at an attractive multiple in November 2025.

Read more »

a person drops a microphone
Dividend Stocks

Music Can Never Die: Stingray CEO Guarantees an Enduring Business

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Stingray’s CEO is confident that the business will operate as long as there is music to distribute.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Buy This 5.58% Dividend Stock for Your Passive-Income Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Add this reliable TSX dividend stock to your self-directed investment portfolio to generate a reliable passive income through your holdings.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

The 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Decisive Dividend is a Canadian stock that offers you a monthly dividend payout and an attractive yield of 7.6%.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 47% from all-time highs, Propel Holdings is a top TSX stock that you should hold in a TFSA right…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Watch in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian AI stocks should blossom next year due to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two “boring” essentials could quietly power TFSA dividends and steady growth for patient investors.

Read more »