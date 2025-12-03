Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

Let’s dive into three of the top Canadian ETFs that may be worth considering for those who believe these trusts can outperform the rest long term.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian investors have a variety of ETF options to choose from, with top options including the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF, BMO S&P 500 Index ETF, and BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF, offering broad exposure and competitive valuations.
  • These ETFs provide strategic advantages, such as long-term growth, diversified U.S. market exposure, and robust fixed income stability, making them appealing for balanced portfolio construction and downside protection.

The universe of exchange traded funds (ETFs) is as vast as it is diverse. Investors have a wide range of options to choose from in this space, from index funds to sector-specific ETFs, and even single-stock ETFs now littering the landscape.

Thousands of such options can make it difficult for investors to choose which vehicle suits their investing profile the best. That said, a number of top Canadian banks are now offering ETF exposure for free (or very low fees). With that in mind, here are three of the top options for investors considering Canadian ETFs right now.

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index

One of the oldest and most well-established ETFs in Canada, the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) is a great option to consider for those thinking long-term.

This ETF provides broad exposure to Canadian large and mid-cap stocks, with mid-teens annualized returns seen in recent years. The compounding effect XIC has provided is notable, and a key reason why I think long-term investors should continue to hold some exposure to this top ETF.

Now, I’m not going to sugarcoat it – valuations are starting to look a bit frothy for many of the top Canadian names held in this ETF. But with an expense ratio below 10 basis points, and a much better valuation than comparative U.S. index ETFs, this is a preferable option for those seeking relative value right now.

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

For investors looking to also hold a decent amount of exposure to U.S. stocks, the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP) is a great way to go.

What I like about this ETF in particular is the unhedged currency exposure Canadian investors can get to the U.S. market. Indeed, investors who have owned this fund for the past decade have benefited not only from much better capital appreciation south of the border, but also a strengthening U.S. dollar relative to the CAD.

I think ZSP is a great holding in tandem with XIC, for Canadian investors looking for truly balanced exposure to the North American economy. Other top international ETFs can help round out one’s geographic risk/reward profile. But next, I’m going to touch on another asset class I think can provide even better diversification for those thinking long-term.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

Last, but certainly not least on this list of top Canadian ETFs for investors to consider, is the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZAG).

For investors who may be concerned about recessionary headwinds actually manifesting in some sort of significant drawdown, holding a decent amount of exposure to high-quality investment-grade bonds is an excellent idea. That’s precisely what this ETF provides.

With approximately $10 billion in assets under management, this is among the top fixed income ETFs in the Canadian market. That’s a key reason why this particular fund finds itself on this list.

That said, I do think the broad exposure to a range of fixed income assets likely suits the passive income (and downside portfolio protection) needs of many investors right now. Personally, this is the ETF of the three I’m currently looking most closely at.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Premier Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in December

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These three Canadian energy stocks with yields of up to 5% are solid dividend buys in preparation for the new…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

Where to Invest $5,000 in 2026?

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market, supported by strong earnings growth.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

It’s Not Too Late: Catch Up on Retirement Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you behind on retirement? TFSAs, RRSPs, and a steady compounder like Premium Brands can help you catch up with…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover three Canadian dividend stocks offering defensive strength, growth, and high-yield income for any investor portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2026

| Robin Brown

Do you want to generate some safe passive income in 2026? Here's what Canadian dividend stocks to buy and what…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure is a top Canadian dividend stock to own in December 2025, given its growing payout and reasonable valuation…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Investing

Here Are My Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are trading cheap and are significantly undervalued relative to their growth potential, which makes them buys now.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re aiming for big long-term gains, these two fast-moving TSX stocks might be just what your portfolio needs.

Read more »