The seasonal lift in consumer discretionary spending could give a significant boost to demand and drive these TSX stocks higher.

3 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy With $3,000 in December

The Canadian equity market has maintained its upward trajectory in 2025, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 26.5% year to date. This momentum is likely to sustain as low interest rates, easing inflation, and resilient consumer spending create a supportive environment for further gains. In addition, seasonal factors are also coming into play. The holiday period typically boosts consumer spending, providing an extra lift to select sectors and companies across the TSX.

So if you plan to invest $3,000 in stocks in December 2025, here are three of the best TSX stocks to buy now.

Best TSX stocks #1: Shopify

Investors looking to buy the best TSX stocks to buy in December could consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP). The Canadian technology giant continues to benefit from the tailwinds of the ongoing shift towards multi-channel selling platforms. Further, the fourth quarter typically sees a surge in gross merchandise volume as holiday shopping peaks, boosting revenue from merchant solutions and providing Shopify with strong seasonal growth.

Besides the seasonal boost, Shopify is diversifying its revenue streams, which bodes well for growth. Its growing presence in offline retail, expanding push into the fast-rising B2B market, and ongoing rollout of AI-driven tools are positioning the company as an essential partner for merchants. At the same time, Shopify is focusing on delivering sustainable earnings, which is another positive.

With digital commerce adoption still accelerating and more merchants joining Shopify’s platform, the company continues to gain share across retail channels. As GMV rises and earnings strengthen, Shopify enters the coming months with momentum that could translate into attractive returns for investors.

Best TSX stocks #2: Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) has taken a hit this year as softer global trade and weaker international demand weighed on its ACMI and Charter businesses. Even so, its core domestic network continues to perform well, and the holiday shopping season could give the company the boost it needs. The fourth quarter is typically Cargojet’s busiest period, driven by retail activity, which leads to a surge in shipping volumes. That seasonal lift has historically supported stronger financial results and improved market sentiment around the stock.

Shares have already begun to rebound, rising 12.5% over the past month. Despite current headwinds, Cargojet’s fundamentals remain solid. Its dominant position in Canada’s air-cargo market, emphasis on efficiency, and long-term customer contracts help it weather softer international trends. Renewed agreements with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and DHL add further stability and visibility to future earnings.

Cargojet continues to deliver healthy EBITDA margins, and as shipping volumes gradually recover, the stock appears well-positioned for a stronger run. With seasonal demand building and the shares still trading at a discount, the company offers a compelling opportunity for investors.

Best TSX stocks #3: Aritzia

Investors could consider adding Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) to their portfolios in December. The fashion retailer continues to post strong sales and resilient profitability, and the seasonal lift in consumer discretionary spending should further fuel demand through the holidays. Although the recent share-price rally has pushed valuations higher, the premium reflects Aritzia’s steady growth momentum and expanding brand presence.

The company’s retail and e-commerce channels remain robust, supported by a roughly 25% expansion of its North American store footprint over the past year. Its digital business is equally impressive, with e-commerce revenue compounding about 33% annually since 2020. Enhanced marketing, rising brand awareness, and an upgraded international online platform position Aritzia for continued traction, while the new shopping app offers another seamless entry point for customers.

While tariffs and the loss of the de minimis exemption pose margin challenges, Aritzia’s operational adjustments, including streamlined U.S. fulfillment, disciplined inventory management, and broader efficiency initiatives, will help cushion the impact. With a growing U.S. presence and a strong digital ecosystem, Aritzia remains well-positioned for long-term growth.