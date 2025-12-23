Invest Ahead: 3 Potential Big Winners in 2026 and Beyond

Add these three TSX growth stocks to your self-directed portfolio before the new year comes in with another uptick in share prices across the board.

Investors have had an interesting year of trading on the TSX in 2025, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index beating its American counterpart. The Canadian benchmark index outpacing the American one is not completely surprising. There are plenty of fundamentally strong companies with businesses that can withstand any economic cycle.

As 2026 inches closer, it is time to revisit your self-directed investment portfolio and make adjustments to accommodate the big winners for the year. Try to identify companies with solid tailwinds, a good balance sheet, and the ability to be profitable to deliver growth . Today, we will look at three such stocks that you can consider buying right now.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a $12.71 billion market-cap design house. The company has several exclusive fashion brands under its belt, designing apparel and accessories that it sells through brick-and-mortar stores across Canada and the U.S., and through its e-commerce segment. The fashion retailer has delivered an impressive performance on the stock market.

As of this writing, Aritzia stock trades for $110.25 per share. Year to date, the stock is up by 105.8%. Its revenue has compounded by around 23% annually in the last five years, rising 19% per year. The company’s solid financials have seen its share prices surge by 334.23% in the last five years. Despite hovering around all-time highs, it might have more room to grow.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a stock that can do well in virtually any economic cycle. The $54.78 billion market-cap company enjoys a unique position in the retail industry. The company sells discounted everyday necessities, offering a lower-cost alternative that helps Canadians when financial times are hard. When the economy is booming, cost-conscious consumers still prefer its well-priced products.

The last half-decade has seen its share prices soar. As of this writing, Dollarama stock trades for $200.08 per share, up by 270.52% in the last five years, and by 42.71% year to date alone. Looking ahead, the company’s defensive business model and expansions will allow it to continue enhancing shareholder value in the long run.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a company many Canadians have come to appreciate. The $2.02 billion market-cap company provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It even offers leasing options for appliances, electronics, and household furnishings under weekly and monthly agreements, catering to borrowers who might not be eligible to borrow from traditional lenders.

The subprime lending company’s near-term earnings might be impacted by the company’s shift toward secured loans, higher credit loss provisions, and stricter underwriting. Combined with its growing expenses, it might face short-term issues with finances. However, the prospects that the changes will bring can make it a good opportunity for those seeking a long-term investment. As of this writing, it trades for $125.68 per share.

Foolish takeaway

2025 was an overall great year for investing in the Canadian stock market, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index hitting new all-time highs and outpacing the American stock market. There are positive signs indicating another solid year for the TSX in 2026. If you are looking to shore up your portfolio with big winners for 2026 and beyond, these three stocks can be good investments to consider.