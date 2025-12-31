Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

It’s much easier to grow wealth in the TFSA by saving and investing regularly than doing so in lump sums.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • By age 35, Canadians hold an average TFSA balance of about $15,594, far below common savings benchmarks, with nearly $59,000 in unused contribution room on average.
  • That unused TFSA space represents a major missed opportunity for tax-free growth, which investing long term in broad-market ETFs could significantly compound over time.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than XIU

By age 35, many Canadians start wondering if they’re “on track” financially. Careers are more established, incomes are higher, and retirement no longer feels abstract. 

One benchmark often cited is total savings, but a more revealing number may be how much is sitting inside their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), which can allow you to build some serious wealth. The reality might surprise you — and it also highlights a major opportunity most Canadians are missing.

How much should you have saved by 35?

Financial experts commonly suggest that by age 35, you should have saved one to two times your annual salary. According to Statistics Canada, the median and average salaries for Canadians aged 35 to 44 in 2023 were $62,100 and $74,200. Adjusted for inflation, that implies total savings targets of roughly $130,000 to $156,000.

If you’re nowhere near those figures, don’t panic. Retirement planning isn’t one-size-fits-all. A widely used guideline is that retirees need about 70% of their pre-retirement income to maintain their lifestyle, and how you get there depends on pensions, housing costs, and personal goals. Still, tax-sheltered accounts like the TFSA play a crucial role in making those numbers achievable.

The real TFSA numbers — and the cost of inaction

Despite its flexibility and tax advantages, the TFSA remains underused. Based on 2024 Statistics Canada data (using the 2022 contribution year), Canadians aged 35 to 39 had an average TFSA balance of just $15,594. Even more striking is the unused contribution room: $58,732 on average.

That unused room represents lost tax-free growth. If that $58,732 had been invested in the Canadian stock market using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) as a benchmark, it would be worth roughly $103,016 today. Eligible Canadians also receive new TFSA contribution room every year, and as of January 1, 2026, that annual increase will be $7,000.

Rather than waiting to invest a large lump sum, it’s often easier — and more effective — to build a habit. Many experts recommend saving 10% to 15% of pre-tax income annually for retirement, including employer pension contributions. A $7,000 TFSA limit works out to about $583 per month or $132 per week, making it far more manageable when broken down.

Letting compounding do the heavy lifting

Time is the most valuable asset an investor has. Over the past decade, iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.4%, turning $10,000 into roughly $32,240. The U.S. market performed even better, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF posting a CAGR near 14.8% and growing $10,000 to approximately $39,630.

For passive investors, broad-market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a solid foundation. Dollar-cost averaging — investing regularly regardless of market conditions — reduces timing risk and builds discipline. Market pullbacks could even be opportunities to buy more at lower prices.

Investors seeking income may also consider dividend-focused ETFs such as iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF. Since launching in 2017, XDIV has delivered a CAGR north of 12%, recently yielded just under 4%, and charges a low 0.11% management fee. Its focus on financially strong Canadian companies makes it a dependable core holding.

At 35, the average TFSA balance may be low — but the runway for tax-free growth is still long. Start maximizing your yearly limit this year.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Two seniors walk in the forest
Retirement

Reality Check: 3 Stocks Retirees Can Count On in Uncertain Times

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent performances, reliable returns, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Loading Up on This Monthly Passive Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This grocery-anchored REIT won’t wow you with excitement, but its steady tenants and monthly payout could make it a practical…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Retirement

Kickstart Your Retirement at Age 40 With $10,000 to Begin

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Start your retirement at 40. With $10K and a core & satellite investment strategy, you can build a powerful nest…

Read more »

people apply for loan
Retirement

Here’s the CPP Contribution Your Employer Will Deduct in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how the CPP for 2026 affects your taxes. Understand the new contribution amounts and exemptions for your income.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

RRSP & TFSA Power Plays: What Smart Canadians Are Buying This December

| Kay Ng

Here are what some smart Canadians are buying this December!

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s How a Couple Could Earn Over $8,000 a Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple TFSA plan can turn two accounts into $8,000 of tax-free income, with Northland Power as a key growth…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now You’ll Be Thrilled You Bought These Outstanding TSX Dividend Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One high-yield play and one steady grower, both primed for 2035. Checkout TELUS stock's 9% yield, and this steady and…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Planning Ahead: Optimizing TFSA Contribution Room for 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Plan your 2026 TFSA now: pick a simple core ETF, automate contributions, and let compounding work while you ignore the…

Read more »