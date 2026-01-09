Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for 2026

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for 2026

These blue-chip dividend stocks have consistently grown their dividends, and will likely maintain the dividend growth streak.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian blue-chip dividend-paying companies are a reliable option for long-term passive income.
  • These large-cap companies have mature, well-established operations and a strong earnings base that drives their dividend distributions.
  • These Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks are well-positioned to grow their dividends in the years ahead.

Investors seeking dependable, low-stress passive income in 2026 could consider blue-chip stocks. These are large-cap Canadian companies with strong fundamentals, well-established businesses, stable cash flows, and a proven history of paying and increasing their dividends across all economic cycles.

That said, even the most reliable blue-chip dividend payers do not offer guaranteed dividends. Thus, investors should be cautious about committing too much capital to any single stock. One should focus on diversification. By spreading investments across several blue-chip companies operating in different sectors, Canadian investors can reduce portfolio risk and generate a resilient income stream.

Against this background, here are three blue-chip dividend stocks for 2026.

Blue-chip dividend stock #1: Royal Bank of Canada

Canada’s big banks have long been top dividend payers, and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is one of the most dependable options. Royal Bank benefits from a highly diversified revenue model, disciplined cost control, strong asset quality, and consistent earnings growth, all of which support reliable dividend payments.

Over the past decade, Royal Bank has grown its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7%, reflecting the strength of its core operations and a growing earnings base. Growth in its loan portfolio, a stable deposit base, and continued efficiency improvements provide a solid foundation for future payouts.

Backed by a strong balance sheet, prudent risk management, strategic acquisitions, and an expanding wealth management business, Royal Bank is well-positioned to keep increasing dividends. Its target payout ratio of 40% to 50% leaves ample room for continued growth.

Blue-chip dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the most dependable Canadian dividend payers. The utility company’s rate-regulated assets generate growing and predictable cash flow, supporting higher dividend payments year after year.

Fortis has raised its dividend per share for 52 consecutive years. Moreover, the outlook for future payouts also remains favourable. A $28.8 billion capital plan to expand and modernize regulated infrastructure is expected to drive the rate base at a 7% CAGR. Its defensive business model and a growing rate will drive higher earnings and dividend payments.

Management has guided for dividend increases of 4% to 6% annually through 2030. Moreover, rising electricity demand provides a solid base for future earnings and dividend growth.

Blue-chip dividend stock #3: Canadian National Railway  

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another top blue-chip dividend stock to consider now. With an extensive rail network in North America, the company plays a key role in Canada’s supply chain, moving essential goods across the country and into key U.S. markets. This strategic footprint makes its services indispensable to the broader economy and provides a durable competitive advantage. Moreover, its diversified portfolio adds resilience to its earnings, supporting its payouts.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Strong operational efficiency, cost-control measures, and a focus on profitable growth have enabled the company to reward shareholders across multiple economic cycles.

Looking ahead, it is well-positioned to continue paying and growing the dividend as freight volumes gradually increase and productivity initiatives gain traction. In addition, planned near-term reductions in capital spending are expected to lift free cash flow, providing further flexibility to support higher dividend payments.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

