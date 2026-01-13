Just Released: 5 Top Motley Fool Stocks to Buy in January 2026

Stock Advisor Canada is kicking off 2026 with our newest collection of top stocks to buy this month.

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

Greetings, Fools! The Stock Advisor Canada team is kicking off 2026 with our newest collection of top stocks to buy this month. These are the five stocks we think are the best opportunity for new money, right now.

A fun mix of opportunities awaits, and we’re as excited as ever to ride through the calendar year ahead by your side.

Foolishly yours,

Iain Butler

Advisor, Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1: Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO)

Coveo Solutions (TSX: CVO) is one of the very few Canadian companies that’s actually in the AI game. It’s renowned for its AI-powered search and relevance platform, which lets organizations to deliver personalized, relevant experiences for their customers and employees at scale.

OK, cool. But what does that actually mean?

If you’ll indulge me a moment … in my opinion, Seinfeld is the greatest show that ever was and maybe ever will be.

A scene from Seinfeld comes to mind as we try to digest the words above.

In the scene, Kramer is explaining to Jerry how he got a deal on a stereo system that was damaged, and he suggests that Jerry could “write it off.” Here’s the relevant portion of the dialogue between the two:

Jerry : “Write it off? Do you even know what a write-off is?”

: “Write it off? Do you even know what a write-off is?” Kramer: “No … but they do. And they’re the ones writing it off.”

For our purposes:

You: “AI-Relevance Platform? Iain, do you even know what an AI-Relevance Platform is?”

“AI-Relevance Platform? Iain, do you even know what an AI-Relevance Platform is?” Me: “Barely … but they do. And they’re the ones that are using the AI-Relevance Platform.”

“They” in this case is the extensive list of customer relationships that Coveo has built — a collection that reads as a who’s who when it comes to the technology world and beyond.

And the company just gained a huge new customer.

Prior to the holiday break, the company announced a new partnership with the Government of Canada that will incorporate its AI-centric offering. Financial terms were not revealed, but heck, when’s the last time the Canadian government didn’t overspend?!?

Investors who do their research before buying Coveo will notice that the stock got kneecapped back in October after the company released quarterly results. By my calculations, that was a result of an entirely insignificant loss of business. Because of it, the market seemingly (and ignorantly) concluded that Coveo was broken. And if nothing else, the recently announced deal with the Government of Canada indicates that this just isn’t the case.

Though Coveo is at the higher end of the risk/reward spectrum largely because the road ahead for all things AI is entirely opaque, we remain of the opinion that it’s a risk/reward situation worth pursuing in 2026.