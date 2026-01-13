After a strong start to the week lifted the TSX to a new peak, today’s market tone may depend less on commodities and more on inflation signals.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 13

Surging crude oil and precious metals prices amid the ongoing global geopolitical uncertainties helped Canadian stocks start the new week on a strong note as investors awaited the key U.S. consumer inflation report. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 262 points, or 0.8%, to settle at 32,875 — marking its third straight daily gain and a fresh all-time closing high for the benchmark.

Even as select utility stocks trended lower with investors rotating into more growth-oriented sectors, strength in healthcare, materials, and technology drove the TSX higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aya Gold & Silver, Curaleaf, Bitfarms, and Lithium Americas were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing at least 6.7%.

On the flip side, Emera and Exchange Income slipped by at least 2.2% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) also trended lower after the rail giant filed a motion with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board seeking more disclosure in the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger review. CN argued that the applicants failed to fully outline potential competitive harms, including gaps in market share data, traffic projections, and network mapping.

Canadian National said these omissions make it difficult for regulators and stakeholders to properly assess the merger’s impact on competition. While CN is not a party to the deal, its legal challenge apparently highlights heightened regulatory uncertainty around major rail consolidation in North America. Notably, CN stock dived by nearly 7% in 2025 despite the broader market rally.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, and TD Bank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After rallying sharply in the last three days, commodity prices were largely mixed in early morning trading on Tuesday, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the monthly U.S. consumer inflation and new home sales data this morning.

The year’s first major inflation print could offer fresh direction on interest rate expectations, with markets looking for signs that price pressures are easing enough to support more rate cuts in the coming months.

