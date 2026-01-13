Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 13

After a strong start to the week lifted the TSX to a new peak, today’s market tone may depend less on commodities and more on inflation signals.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX Composite gained 262 points to another record 32,875 on Monday, extending its rally amid surging oil and metals prices driven by geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Top gainers included Aya Gold & Silver, up 12%, while energy and financial stocks led trading volumes.
  • Mixed commodities point to a flat TSX open today, with the main focus on U.S. consumer inflation and new home sales data for rate cut insights.

Surging crude oil and precious metals prices amid the ongoing global geopolitical uncertainties helped Canadian stocks start the new week on a strong note as investors awaited the key U.S. consumer inflation report. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 262 points, or 0.8%, to settle at 32,875 — marking its third straight daily gain and a fresh all-time closing high for the benchmark.

Even as select utility stocks trended lower with investors rotating into more growth-oriented sectors, strength in healthcare, materials, and technology drove the TSX higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aya Gold & Silver, Curaleaf, Bitfarms, and Lithium Americas were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing at least 6.7%.

On the flip side, Emera and Exchange Income slipped by at least 2.2% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) also trended lower after the rail giant filed a motion with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board seeking more disclosure in the proposed Union PacificNorfolk Southern merger review. CN argued that the applicants failed to fully outline potential competitive harms, including gaps in market share data, traffic projections, and network mapping.

Canadian National said these omissions make it difficult for regulators and stakeholders to properly assess the merger’s impact on competition. While CN is not a party to the deal, its legal challenge apparently highlights heightened regulatory uncertainty around major rail consolidation in North America. Notably, CN stock dived by nearly 7% in 2025 despite the broader market rally.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, and TD Bank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After rallying sharply in the last three days, commodity prices were largely mixed in early morning trading on Tuesday, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the monthly U.S. consumer inflation and new home sales data this morning.

The year’s first major inflation print could offer fresh direction on interest rate expectations, with markets looking for signs that price pressures are easing enough to support more rate cuts in the coming months.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, and Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX closed at a fresh record high with a strong weekly gain, and today’s session could be shaped by…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX rebounded sharply and moved back toward record highs, with today’s market opening shaped by mixed commodities and key…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX retreating from recent records, investors will watch commodities, U.S. jobless claims, and Aritzia’s earnings today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After the TSX climbed to a second straight record, the market’s focus shifts to mixed commodity signals and major economic…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After jumping to a new all-time high, the TSX heads into today's trading supported by metals strength as investors watch…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX kicked off the new year on a positive note following a strong 2025, leaving today’s market focused on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a late pullback, the TSX wrapped up 2025 with a solid 28.2% gain, with today’s session shaped by higher…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite recent softness, the TSX remains on track to finish 2025 with nearly 29% gains, with today’s session expected to…

Read more »