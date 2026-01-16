Member Login
Home » Investing » Outlook for Dollarama Stock in 2026

Outlook for Dollarama Stock in 2026

Here’s why Dollarama has been one of the best Canadian stocks over the last decade, and whether it’s worth buying today.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama is a resilient, high-growth Canadian retailer—delivering >720% total return (~23.5% CAGR over 10 years)—driven by pricing power, efficient store economics, strong free cash flow, and steady same-store-sales growth.
  • With a target of ~2,200 Canadian stores by 2034, expanding international footprint (Dollarcity, Australia, Mexico) and analyst forecasts of ~12% revenue and ~13% EPS growth for fiscal 2027, Dollarama’s long runway helps justify its ~40x forward earnings multiple.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Dollarama

There’s no question that when it comes to finding the best Canadian stocks that investors can buy and hold for the long haul, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) consistently sits near the top of the list.

The company has built one of the strongest and most resilient business models in the country, delivering steady growth through every possible economic environment. Whether the economy is booming or consumers are feeling pressured, Dollarama continues to see reliable traffic as shoppers look for value and convenience.

That resilience is a massive reason why Dollarama has become one of the most consistent performers on the TSX over the last decade. In fact, in just the last 10 years, Dollarama has earned investors a total return of more than 720%. That’s a compound annual growth rate of roughly 23.5%.

The company is constantly benefiting from its massive national footprint, strong brand recognition, and a pricing model that allows it to pass through cost increases while still delivering value to customers.

At the same time, Dollarama continues to rapidly expand its store base, grow same-store sales, and improve efficiency, which has helped drive impressive earnings growth over time.

Furthermore, on top of all the growth potential it still has in Canada, Dollarama stock has also been rapidly expanding its presence internally as well, giving it a tonne of growth potential for decades to come.

Dollarama is a business built for consistent growth

One of the biggest reasons why Dollarama stock continues to outperform the rest of the market is the efficiency of its business model. The company is constantly generating tonnes of free cash flow, which it reinvests back into growth while still returning capital to shareholders.

For example, part of why it can consistently grow and grow so quickly is that opening new stores is highly economical for Dollarama. On average, a new location requires less than $1 million in upfront investment, and most stores typically achieve payback in just two years.

That efficiency has enabled Dollarama to open an average of about 66 net new stores per year over the last decade. And looking ahead, management has increased its long-term Canadian store target to 2,200 locations by 2034, up from the 1,684 stores it has in operation today. That equates to roughly 60–70 new store openings per year, which is right in line with its target.

International expansion adds more growth potential for Dollarama stock

In addition to its core Canadian business, though, Dollarama’s growing international presence has become an increasingly important part of why it’s one of the best growth stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

Through its majority stake in Dollarcity, the company now has exposure to hundreds of stores across Latin America, including Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Peru. Furthermore, Dollarama is growing its exposure in Australia.

And in 2025, Dollarama also entered the Mexican market when it opened its first store in mid-2025. This expansion into Mexico creates a significant long-term opportunity given the size of the market and demand for affordable everyday goods in the country.

Furthermore, these international operations are already contributing to earnings, adding another layer of diversification and growth potential to the overall business.

Outlook for 2026 and beyond

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, which begins at the start of February, the outlook remains attractive for Dollarama stock.

For example, analysts are estimating Dollarama’s revenue will jump another 12% year over year, and its normalized earnings per share are estimated to increase by over 13% next year as its margins continue to improve.

So even though Dollarama stock isn’t cheap today and trades at nearly 40 times forward earnings, it’s the long runway of rapid growth potential over the next decade and beyond that continues to make it one of the best Canadian stocks investors can own.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Yes, a 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Enough to Generate Massive Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX dividend stock has quietly surged, and its next earnings report could change expectations again.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy? 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Decent Deal

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) might not be a steal, but it's a great long-term compounder that's nearly guaranteed to grow its…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a powerful tool for Canadians, and four of the best stocks you can buy…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $74 in Monthly Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock's almost 9% dividend yield is not as risky as it seems, as the company has big plans to…

Read more »

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch
Dividend Stocks

Bill Ackman is Betting on This TSX Stock – and it’s a Deal Right Now

| Kay Ng

Bill Ackman has high conviction for Restaurant Brands, which is a solid stock idea for long-term investors to consider buying…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A Dirt-Cheap Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality stock has defensive operations, pays a 4% dividend, and is trading with the lowest valuation it has had…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn a “small” $14,000 TFSA deposit into steady, tax-free monthly cash by picking resilient REITs, not just high yields.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Want a 6% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks offering a high yield of at least 6% can strengthen your portfolio’s income-generation capabilities.

Read more »