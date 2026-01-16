Member Login
Top TSX Income Stocks to Start Your 2026

If you are looking for income-producing stocks on the TSX, here are four growing dividend stocks to buy.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Key Points

  • After big TSX gains in 2024–25, income-producing stocks offer a defensive way to collect yield and steady growth in 2026.
  • Four TSX picks: Dream Industrial (DIR.UN, ~5.3% yield, industrial REIT), Topaz (TPZ, ~5% yield, energy royalty), Chartwell (CSH.UN, ~2.9% yield, seniors housing), Exchange Income (EIF, ~3.2% yield, aviation/manufacturing growth).
  • Like stocks like Exchange Income Corp? Check out these five top picks for 2026. 

The TSX has not been such a bad place to own stocks over the past couple of years. The TSX Index was up 20% in 2024 and 30% in 2025. The great part is that the TSX is full of income-producing stocks to choose from. If you are looking for some of the best dividend stocks on the TSX, here are four growing dividend stocks to buy for 2026 and beyond.

Dream Industrial: An elevated yield that is safe and steady

If you want a higher-yielding stock with a safe dividend, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a good place to start. This stock yields 5.3% right now.

It owns/manages 73 million square feet of industrial properties located in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. This REIT has a diversified tenant base, well-located properties, and plus-95% occupancy.

Its current average rents are about 13% below market rates, so it has attractive organic growth on tenant renewal/turnover. This TSX REIT also happens to be cheap compared to its private market value, so it offers an attractive value today.

Topaz: A TSX energy stock with lower risk than a producer

Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ) is a way to get energy exposure, but without the operational risks that a producer would have. Topaz stock yields 5% today.

It has 8.8 million acres of land on which it earns royalties on energy production. It also has a contracted gas infrastructure portfolio that provides high margins and steady returns.

This TSX energy stock has a very efficient operating model. It still has considerable land assets it can consolidate. Topaz has attractive organic and acquisitive growth prospects, a nice dividend, and it presents a low-risk way to play Canadian energy.

Chartwell: A TSX dividend stock riding on a massive trend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is Canada’s largest retirement community provider. Following some tough years after the pandemic, Chartwell has done a great job of recovering occupancy to plus-95% today.

A massive wave of aging baby boomers will need a higher level of care and community in the coming 5 to 10 years. There is a major deficit of supply in seniors’ communities across Canada. All this bodes favourably long term for Chartwell, which has a growing portfolio of high-quality properties.

Right now, this TSX stock yields 2.9%. Given the strong results, management has indicated it may recommence a dividend growth posture for the future.

Exchange Income: A growth stock with income

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is a hybrid growth and income play in Canada. It is positioned to benefit from several large tailwinds like elevated infrastructure investments, rising military spending, and a focus on Canada’s north.

Exchange operates specialized airlines that cater to Canada’s remote northern communities. It also has an industrial business focused on manufacturing, environmental mats, and pane glass. With an improving balance sheet, its growth by acquisition strategy remains well intact.  

Last year, Exchange had a banner year. It projects mid-teens growth for 2026 as well. Right now, this TSX stock yields 3.2%. It just increased its dividend for the 18th time in 20 years. If you want a mix of growth opportunities and income, Exchange is a solid TSX income stock to hold.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Topaz Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

