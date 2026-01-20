Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect for TFSA Contributions in 2026

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect for TFSA Contributions in 2026

If you’re looking to boost the passive income your TFSA is generating, here are three reliable high-yield dividend stocks to add to your buy list today.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For TFSA income, three high‑yield Canadian picks are Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU ≈6.8%), Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA ≈5.7%) and Telus (TSX:T ≈8.8%), letting you reinvest tax‑free cash flow.
  • Freehold and Pizza Pizza deliver asset‑light, predictable royalty cash flows that support sustainable yields, while Telus is a defensive telecom with an elevated yield reflecting near‑term cash‑flow/capex risks but upside if execution improves.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus

With every Canadian investor getting another $7,000 in TFSA contribution room now that we’ve turned the page to 2026, many investors are looking for ways to put that hard-earned capital to work immediately. And while growth stocks often get the spotlight first due to their excitement, dividend stocks can be just as powerful inside a TFSA, especially when they offer high yields that you can reinvest without paying a cent in tax.

That’s why passive-income investing is so popular. Dividends provide real cash flow regardless of what the market is doing, and when those dividends are earned inside a TFSA, every dollar stays in your pocket.

Over time, that tax-free income starts to add up and compound quickly, especially when you’re using it to buy new stocks and reinvest in more shares of your high-quality holdings.

Of course, first and foremost, it’s essential to focus on finding dividends you can actually rely on. High-yield stocks are certainly attractive, but only when they’re backed by businesses with stable cash flow, essential operations, and the dividend is actually sustainable.

So, if you’re looking to boost the passive income your TFSA is generating, here are three reliable high-yield dividend stocks to add to your buy list today.

One of the best energy stocks that dividend investors can buy

If you’re looking for a high-quality, high-yield dividend stock to buy for your TFSA today, there’s no question that Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is one of the best places to start.

The stock is particularly attractive for income investors who want exposure to energy without taking on operating risk, since instead of drilling wells itself, Freehold collects royalties from energy producers operating on its land.

That royalty model keeps capital costs extremely low and allows the company to generate strong free cash flow even during periods of commodity price volatility.

Furthermore, since Freehold doesn’t have to fund large capital programs, it can return a significant portion of its cash flow to shareholders.

That’s why the stock can keep a conservative payout ratio, which ensures the dividend sustainability and allows Freehold to retain capital to invest in acquiring more land down the road. And it does that all while offering a current dividend yield of roughly 6.8%.

In addition to Freehold, royalty stock, and unsurprisingly another high-quality, high-yield dividend stock you’ll want to consider adding to your TFSA is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA).

Similar to the asset-light business model that Freehold employs, Pizza Pizza doesn’t operate restaurants directly. Instead, it earns royalties based on system-wide sales from Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations across Canada.

That structure creates stable and therefore predictable cash flow for Pizza Pizza and its investors. In addition, it also insulates the business from many cost pressures that traditional restaurant operators face.

So, when inflation leads to rising prices, it actually can increase sales, allowing royalty revenue to grow naturally.

So, with Pizza Pizza offering a dividend yield of roughly 5.7%, and one of the simplest business models on the TSX to follow, it’s certainly a stock many dividend investors will want to consider adding to their TFSAs.

A top telecom stock offering a yield of 8.8%

In addition to royalty stocks, telecom stocks often make reliable high-yield dividend stocks that are perfect for your TFSA, and with Telus (TSX:T) offering a yield of 8.8%, it’s a stock you’ll certainly want to keep your eye on.

Because it operates critical telecommunications infrastructure across the country, providing wireless, internet, and data services that Canadians rely on every day, Telus is a highly defensive business with recurring revenue and strong customer retention, the exact traits that make a high-quality dividend stock.

In recent years, though, Telus has spent heavily on network expansion and digital investments, which have pressured free cash flow and forced Telus to pause its dividend increases.

So, although its sky-high yield is concerning for some investors, it’s also a sign that a lot of pessimism may already be priced into the stock.

Therefore, if Telus continues to execute as cash flow improves, gaining exposure at this valuation and locking in today’s dividend yield could prove to be very attractive over the long haul, especially if you own it in your TFSA.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Top TSX Stocks

1 Reason I Am Buying Canadian National Railway Stock to Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy and hold forever? Here's a superb everyday pick that can provide growth and…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average RRSP Balance for a 20-Year-Old in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 20, most Canadians aren’t even contributing to an RRSP yet, so starting small can put you ahead quickly.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Bank of Nova Scotia Stock in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia soared in the second half of 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

It’s a Whopping 8.8%, but Is Telus’s Dividend Safe?

| Puja Tayal

Understand the current situation of Telus Corporation and its impact on dividend yields amid high debt challenges.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock vs. Fortis: Which Dividend Giant Wins in 2026?

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) has a towering dividend yield, but there are better names to own as well in 2026.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 7.5% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7.5%-yield monthly payer looks great in a TFSA, but you need to know what’s really funding the cheque.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rocket in 2026

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX tech stock down significantly from its all-time highs and leverage its success as it soars to new…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as West Fraser Timber should help you deliver outsized returns over the next three…

Read more »