3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect for TFSA Contributions in 2026

With every Canadian investor getting another $7,000 in TFSA contribution room now that we’ve turned the page to 2026, many investors are looking for ways to put that hard-earned capital to work immediately. And while growth stocks often get the spotlight first due to their excitement, dividend stocks can be just as powerful inside a TFSA, especially when they offer high yields that you can reinvest without paying a cent in tax.

That’s why passive-income investing is so popular. Dividends provide real cash flow regardless of what the market is doing, and when those dividends are earned inside a TFSA, every dollar stays in your pocket.

Over time, that tax-free income starts to add up and compound quickly, especially when you’re using it to buy new stocks and reinvest in more shares of your high-quality holdings.

Of course, first and foremost, it’s essential to focus on finding dividends you can actually rely on. High-yield stocks are certainly attractive, but only when they’re backed by businesses with stable cash flow, essential operations, and the dividend is actually sustainable.

So, if you’re looking to boost the passive income your TFSA is generating, here are three reliable high-yield dividend stocks to add to your buy list today.

One of the best energy stocks that dividend investors can buy

If you’re looking for a high-quality, high-yield dividend stock to buy for your TFSA today, there’s no question that Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is one of the best places to start.

The stock is particularly attractive for income investors who want exposure to energy without taking on operating risk, since instead of drilling wells itself, Freehold collects royalties from energy producers operating on its land.

That royalty model keeps capital costs extremely low and allows the company to generate strong free cash flow even during periods of commodity price volatility.

Furthermore, since Freehold doesn’t have to fund large capital programs, it can return a significant portion of its cash flow to shareholders.

That’s why the stock can keep a conservative payout ratio, which ensures the dividend sustainability and allows Freehold to retain capital to invest in acquiring more land down the road. And it does that all while offering a current dividend yield of roughly 6.8%.

A popular royalty stock that’s perfect for your TFSA

In addition to Freehold, royalty stock, and unsurprisingly another high-quality, high-yield dividend stock you’ll want to consider adding to your TFSA is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA).

Similar to the asset-light business model that Freehold employs, Pizza Pizza doesn’t operate restaurants directly. Instead, it earns royalties based on system-wide sales from Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations across Canada.

That structure creates stable and therefore predictable cash flow for Pizza Pizza and its investors. In addition, it also insulates the business from many cost pressures that traditional restaurant operators face.

So, when inflation leads to rising prices, it actually can increase sales, allowing royalty revenue to grow naturally.

So, with Pizza Pizza offering a dividend yield of roughly 5.7%, and one of the simplest business models on the TSX to follow, it’s certainly a stock many dividend investors will want to consider adding to their TFSAs.

A top telecom stock offering a yield of 8.8%

In addition to royalty stocks, telecom stocks often make reliable high-yield dividend stocks that are perfect for your TFSA, and with Telus (TSX:T) offering a yield of 8.8%, it’s a stock you’ll certainly want to keep your eye on.

Because it operates critical telecommunications infrastructure across the country, providing wireless, internet, and data services that Canadians rely on every day, Telus is a highly defensive business with recurring revenue and strong customer retention, the exact traits that make a high-quality dividend stock.

In recent years, though, Telus has spent heavily on network expansion and digital investments, which have pressured free cash flow and forced Telus to pause its dividend increases.

So, although its sky-high yield is concerning for some investors, it’s also a sign that a lot of pessimism may already be priced into the stock.

Therefore, if Telus continues to execute as cash flow improves, gaining exposure at this valuation and locking in today’s dividend yield could prove to be very attractive over the long haul, especially if you own it in your TFSA.