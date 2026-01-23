Motley Fool Premium
3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

Dividend ETFs can be augmented with covered calls and leverage to boost yield, but this adds complexity and higher fees.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Key Points

  • ZEB offers simple, equal-weighted Canadian bank exposure with modest monthly income.
  • HCAL boosts yield using leverage, increasing both return potential and risk.
  • BKCL maximizes income through leverage and covered calls, with high fees and capped upside.

Most investors know that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can bundle dividend-paying stocks together and pay distributions more frequently, often monthly, in exchange for an expense ratio. What is less obvious is that ETF issuers can actively enhance those yields. That enhancement is not a free lunch. It usually comes with higher fees, capped upside, and in some cases, higher downside risk.

If income is the priority, those trade-offs may be acceptable. In Canada, the two main tools used to boost yield are leverage and covered calls, and in some cases, both are used together. To illustrate how this works, here are three Canadian bank ETFs that follow the same core exposure but progressively increase yield, complexity, and risk.

Plain-vanilla bank exposure

The baseline is the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB).

ZEB holds all six major Canadian banks and weights them equally. At each rebalance, positions are trimmed back to roughly 16.5% each. This structure prevents any single bank from dominating the portfolio and naturally enforces a buy-low, sell-high discipline.

While the underlying banks pay dividends quarterly, ZEB converts that income into monthly distributions. After its 0.28% expense ratio, the ETF delivers an annualized distribution yield of about 2.9%.

Over the past 10 years, assuming dividends were reinvested and ignoring taxes, ZEB has generated an annualized total return of 15%. That is strong, but for income-focused investors, the yield alone may fall short.

Leveraged Canadian banks

To scale income higher, the next step is leverage. The Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSX:HCAL) tracks the same equal-weighted Big Six bank index as ZEB but adds 1.25 times leverage.

For every $100 invested, the fund borrows an additional $25 to increase exposure. This amplifies both price movements and dividend income. The trade-off is higher risk and higher costs, since borrowing incurs interest expense that is passed on to investors.

That added leverage lifts the income profile meaningfully. HCAL currently yields about 4.2% on an annualized basis, paid monthly. In strong periods for Canadian banks, leverage has historically boosted returns. In downturns, losses are likely to be magnified.

Leveraged covered-call banks

If maximum income is the goal, the final step is combining leverage with covered calls. The Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF (TSX:BKCL) uses both.

BKCL tracks the same selective equal-weighted Canadian bank index and applies 1.25 times leverage. On top of that, it sells covered call options on its holdings. Selling calls generates option premium income, but it also caps upside if bank stocks rise sharply.

The result is muted price appreciation and enhanced downside risk, but significantly higher income. BKCL currently delivers an annualized yield of about 12.7%, paid monthly.

However, that income comes at a cost. The ETF charges a 1.7% management expense ratio plus a 0.27% trading expense ratio. This is a risky and pricey income-first vehicle, not a growth tool.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

