Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Power-Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Monthly Tax-Free Cash Flow

Power-Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Monthly Tax-Free Cash Flow

Looking for passive income in 2026? This TSX-listed ETF offers a massive 9.2% annual yield and monthly tax-free cash flow for your TFSA.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL) utilizes a covered call strategy to generate a 9.2% annual yield, paid out monthly.
  • Investors get diversified exposure to the 20 largest U.S. healthcare companies, a sector underrepresented on the TSX
  • Since the high-yield monthly dividend ETF's 2016 inception, dividend reinvestment has potentially turned a $10,000 initial investment into $23,400

This January, Canadian investors could power up their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) for juicy passive income, paid every month for a cash-rich 2026. If your goal for the new year is to secure outrageously high passive income, you might want to look beyond standard individual dividend stocks into monthly-dividend paying exchange traded funds (ETFs) primed for high payout yields

The Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSX:HHL) is currently offering a compelling proposition: the stability of the global healthcare sector combined with a mouth-watering 9.2% annual yield.

The passive income engine: How the HHL ETF yields 9.2%

At first glance, a yield nearing double digits might seem too good to be true, especially in a sector as stable as healthcare. Typically, a portfolio of healthcare stocks would offer a modest dividend yield of around 1.8%.

However, the HHL ETF is an actively managed fund that employs a “covered call” strategy to supercharge its income. By writing options on its portfolio positions, the fund managers generate additional cash flow to augment the portfolio’s natural dividends. This strategy allows the fund to transform that standard 1.8% yield into a juicy 9.2% annualized distribution.

For income-focused investors, the payout structure is ideal: the ETF pays a monthly distribution of $0.06 per unit. This consistent monthly cash flow makes it a strong contender for those using their TFSA for passive income.

What you are buying

When you buy HHL ETF, you get more than its monthly dividend’s juicy yield; you are buying into a $1.8 billion portfolio of the 20 largest healthcare companies in the United States. This includes giants in big pharma, biotech, life sciences, and healthcare equipment.

This exposure is particularly valuable for Canadian investors because the healthcare sector is significantly underrepresented on the TSX. Some of the large-cap “healthcare” stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Index are actually retirement residence operators, which arguably belong in the real estate sector. The HHL ETF allows you to diversify into true global healthcare multinationals that are inflation-resistant and benefit from rising global healthcare expenditure.

The cost of owning the monthly dividend ETF is manageable. With a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.98%, investors may incur about $9.80 per year in management expenses on every $1,000 invested. Replicating the ETF’s strategy on your own could cost significantly more, before we consider investments in the required skillset.

Powering up your TFSA: The power of dividend reinvestment

The primary investment thesis for the high-yield HHL ETF is the dividend. In fact, the dividend is arguably the most important part of owning this monthly dividend ETF.

Data shows that since the fund’s inception in 2016, a $10,000 investment could have grown into a $23,400 position today. However, this growth is largely driven by dividend reinvestment. Without reinvesting those monthly payouts, the capital value alone might have stagnated at around $9,700 over the same period.

HHL Chart

HHL data by YCharts

As of December 31, 2025, the ETF boasted a five-year average annual return of 9%. This creates a clear path for wealth creation: use the high yield to reinvest and grow your capital position whenever you can.

The Foolish bottom line

Generating a 9.2% yield in an individual portfolio is incredibly challenging, especially within the contribution limits of a TFSA. With a management fee of 0.85% and a Management Expense Ratio (MER) of 0.98%, the HHL ETF provides a professionally managed, diversified solution to that problem.

If you are looking to boost your income in 2026, adding the largest Canadian healthcare-focused ETF to your watchlist today is a smart move.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 3 Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks are some of the highest-quality and most reliable businesses in the country, making them ideal for long-term…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

| Daniel Da Costa

With BCE stock trading at just over $30 a share and offering a forward dividend yield of 5.2%, is now…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian investors should consider these dividend stars while they still trade at attractive levels.

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors looking to make the most of a $7,000 TFSA contribution, these Canadian stocks deserve a closer look.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Your $2,000 today can become a productive asset that can grow over time if you buy the top Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Woman works in garden
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell in 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

With Nutrien shares climbing after a tough stretch, investors are now questioning whether this rally still has room to run…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can thrive in any market.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Take full advantage of your 2026 TFSA contribution room and invest in top dividend stocks like Enbridge and CN Rail.

Read more »