Got $5,000? 5 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These income stocks have resilient payout history and are most likely to pay and increase their dividends in the years ahead.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Key Points

  • Dividend stocks offer regular cash and long-term capital appreciation, making them a compelling option for investors seeking income and growth.
  • Focusing on TSX companies with strong earnings, resilient business models, and well-covered payout ratios improves the reliability and sustainability of dividends.
  • Investing $5,000 in fundamentally strong dividend stocks can generate steady income.

Dividend stocks are compelling investments because they provide regular cash payments that can be reinvested or used as income. Moreover, they also generate decent capital gains over time. Thus, investing $5,000 in dividend stocks positions your portfolio for steady income and long-term growth.

By focusing on TSX stocks with a proven history of dividend payments, investors can generate reliable income. Further, companies with resilient operating models, steadily growing earnings, and payout ratios that are well covered by cash flow are far more likely to sustain and increase their dividends over the years.

So, if you got $5,000, here are five income stocks to buy and hold forever. These fundamentally strong companies have solid distribution histories.

Income stock #1: Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a must-have income stock for its exceptional dividend reliability. The company operates a highly regulated and contracted utility business that delivers stable earnings and predictable cash flow across all market environments. Thanks to its resilient and growing cash flow, Canadian Utilities has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to maintain its dividend-growth streak. The company’s planned investments of about $6.1 billion in regulated utility assets between 2025 and 2027 will expand its global regulated rate base and drive earnings, supporting its payouts.

Income stock #2: Fortis

Investors seeking reliable income could consider Fortis (TSX:FTS). The company operates a highly defensive business built around rate-regulated utility assets, which provide predictable revenue and cash flow. This stability has supported Fortis through multiple market cycles and enabled it to increase its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

By primarily focusing on electricity and gas transmission and distribution, Fortis remains relatively immune to commodity price swings and operational volatility. Its growth outlook is strong. The company’s $28.8 billion planned investment will drive its regulated asset base. These projects support management’s expectation of 4% to 6% annual dividend growth. Moreover, Fortis will benefit from rising electricity demand from manufacturing and data centres.

Income stock #3: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a worry-free dividend stock. The energy infrastructure company’s payouts are supported by its resilient business model that generates predictable cash flow. Its vast pipeline network links key supply and demand markets, witnessing high utilization rates and steady cash flow.

Further, its top line is driven by long-term, low-risk contracts, many of which are regulated or structured on a take-or-pay basis, limiting exposure to commodity price swings. Inflation-linked earnings further strengthen stability. Its resilient cash flows have enabled the company to raise its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, the ongoing strength in its liquid pipelines business, momentum in gas distribution and storage, expanding renewable portfolio and exposure to rising AI-driven energy demand position it well for solid earnings and dividend growth.

Income stock #4: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is a compelling dividend investment. The bank has paid dividends for 169 consecutive years and has grown its payout by about 8% annually since 2016, supported by steadily rising earnings.

TD benefits from a diversified revenue base and consistent growth in loans and deposits. At the same time, the bank maintains a robust balance sheet and a disciplined focus on operational efficiency, which helps protect profitability across economic cycles.

Further, TD’s strategy of pursuing targeted acquisitions further strengthens its long-term outlook. These investments are designed to expand the bank’s capabilities, deepen customer relationships, and support incremental earnings growth over time. Its payout ratio typically falls in the 40%–50% range, providing a meaningful margin of safety while leaving room to reinvest in the business. Overall, its durable earnings position it well to sustain and gradually increase its dividend in the years ahead.

Income stock #5: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a compelling income stock. The oil and gas producer has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years, growing it at an impressive 21% compound annual growth rate. Its higher distribution is supported by a diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets that generate reliable cash flow.

Looking ahead, CNQ’s disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency, and significant inventory of proved undeveloped reserves bode well for growth. Moreover, its strategic acquisitions are likely to accelerate its growth and support higher dividend payments.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

