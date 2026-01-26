Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.1% Yields

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.1% Yields

These stocks offer a dividend cushion for when markets cool and capital appreciation for when markets rally.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend growth stocks that also deliver strong earnings expansion provide income plus long‑term capital appreciation—top TSX picks: goeasy (TSX: GSY) and Canadian Tire (TSX: CTC.A).
  • Quick stats: goeasy — ~4.5% yield, payout <40%, dividends up ~120% over 5 years; Canadian Tire — ~4.1% yield, dividends up ~53% over 5 years, payout ≈50%, market cap ≈$9.5B.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Canadian Tire

Most investors tend to think they have to choose between growth and income. You either buy high-growth TSX stocks that don’t pay much, or you buy dividend stocks that generate income but don’t grow very fast.

However, some of the best long-term investments are actually the businesses that can do both.

Most high-quality stocks you buy will automatically pay dividends anyway because they’re well-established and have demonstrated the ability to generate profit consistently. Not all of them, especially not tech stocks, but most.

Stocks that can grow earnings consistently while also paying a meaningful dividend are ideal for a lot of reasons. You begin to earn some returns right away through income today, which can be reinvested or used however you want, and you also get long-term capital appreciation as the business continues to expand.

That kind of balance is appealing over the long haul, especially as you’re holding through different environments and uncertain markets. If markets cool off, the dividend helps cushion returns. And when the economy improves and markets rally, you still get upside over time.

That’s why two of the best dividend growth stocks you can buy on the TSX are goeasy (TSX: GSY) and Canadian Tire (TSX: CTC.A).

A top dividend growth stock trading dirt cheap

There’s no question that goeasy is one of the best dividend growth stocks on the TSX in general. However, with the stock trading well off its highs and its dividend yield currently sitting at roughly 4.5%, it might be one of the best stocks you can buy right now.

For years now, it has been one of the fastest-growing specialty finance companies in Canada.

What makes goeasy so compelling, though, is its consistency. Over the years, it has grown its loan book, revenue, and earnings at an impressive pace, even through economic slowdowns.

At the same time, because goeasy has consistently managed its risk and charge-offs well, it has continued to generate a tonne of cash flow. That’s allowed the company to rapidly increase its dividend, which is now up more than 120% over the last five years.

And despite that growth, goeasy’s dividend remains well covered, with a payout ratio that’s currently below 40%.

Therefore, given the growth potential of its business and the pace at which it has been increasing its dividend, the fact that goeasy is now offering a yield north of 4% makes it a no-brainer for investors looking for a stock that offers the best of both worlds.

An impressive retail stock to buy and hold for the long haul

In addition to goeasy, Canadian Tire is another impressive Canadian stock that offers an attractive mix of dividends and growth.

In fact, Canadian Tire is a perfect example of what a well-established, consistently profitable business looks like.

For years, it has grown strategically, both organically and through acquisitions, building out its footprint by adding brands while making sure the foundation of the business, like its loyalty program, e-commerce platform, and distribution network, is top-notch and supports that growth.

This disciplined approach has allowed Canadian Tire not only to expand its operations but also to continue paying and increasing a meaningful dividend over time.

For example, over the last five years alone, Canadian Tire has increased its dividend by roughly 53%, which is significant for a retailer with a market cap of about $9.5 billion. And while its growth isn’t as impressive as goeasy’s, its consistency and dependability are among the best on the TSX.

Furthermore, unsurprisingly, Canadian Tire’s dividend is also well supported, with a payout ratio sitting just over 50%, giving the company plenty of flexibility to keep investing in the business while continuing to reward shareholders.

So, if you’re looking for a top TSX stock to buy for both growth and dividends, Canadian Tire is undoubtedly a top pick.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The (Only!) Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield looks like a “hold-for-a-decade” compounder because its fee engine keeps growing, even when markets are messy.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stocks for Generous Monthly Payouts

| Robin Brown

If you want some monthly TFSA income, here are three TSX stocks to look at today.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Never Selling This ETF in My Retirement Account

| Andrew Button

I'll probably never sell the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU).

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their dependable cash flows, visible growth pipeline, and exceptional dividend track record, these three dividend stocks are excellent additions…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

6.5% Yield: Is NorthWest REIT’s Dividend Safe?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest’s dividend looks safer than last year because cash flow coverage improved, but debt and refinancing still matter.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

7 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Get an income raise in 2026! MTY Food just bumped its dividend by 12%, while 6 other top-tier Canadian stocks,…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

An 8.8% Dividend Stock That’s Now a Standout Buy in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yellow Pages’s big 8.8% yield looks tempting, but the real story is whether shrinking revenue can still fund that payout.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

These top TSX stocks are far better-positioned to maintain their payouts through economic cycles and can generate steady income.

Read more »