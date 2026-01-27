Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » TFSA Growth: 1 Dividend Winner for 2026

TFSA Growth: 1 Dividend Winner for 2026

This stock has a great track record of dividend growth.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors can harness the power of compounding by using dividends to buy new shares.
  • Fortis raised its dividend in each of the past 52 years.
  • Fortis has a large capital program on the go to drive earnings growth.

With the TSX sitting near its record high and valuations stretched in some sectors, it makes sense for investors to consider top Canadian dividend-growth stocks for their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on delivering passive income and total returns.

TFSA limit 2026

The TFSA contribution limit in 2026 is $7,000. This brings the cumulative maximum contribution room per person to $109,000 for anyone who has qualified since the government launched the TFSA in 2009.

A popular TFSA strategy for growing the size of the savings fund is to buy reliable dividend-growth stocks and use the distributions to acquire new shares. This sets off a powerful compounding process. Each dividend payment that buys more shares creates an even larger dividend payout on the next distribution. The impact on the portfolio is small at the beginning, but it can turn modest initial investments into significant savings over the course of 20 or 30 years, especially when dividends increase and the share price drifts higher.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a good example of a top TSX dividend growth stock. The board has increased the distribution annually for the past 52 years.

Fortis owns assets that deliver steady rate-regulated revenue through the full economic cycle. The company owns power generation facilities, electric transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities. These tend to be recession-resistant businesses due to the essential nature of their products and services.

Fortis grows by making strategic acquisitions and through development projects. The current $28.8 billion capital program will increase the rate base by a compound annual rate of about 7% over five years. As the new assets are completed and go into service Fortis expects the boost to cash flow to support planned annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2030.

As Canada moves forward on its plan to build a national power grid Fortis could play a role in the process due to its expertise in the sector. New capital projects or additional acquisitions would likely extend the dividend-growth guidance.

Fortis provides a 2% discount on shares purchased using the company’s dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). At the time of writing, FTS stock has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

A $10,000 investment in Fortis just 20 years ago would be worth about $65,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Risks

Fortis isn’t immune to pullbacks. The share price came under pressure in 2022 and 2023 when the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates to get inflation under control. A rebound in the stock has followed the subsequent rate cuts. Fortis uses debt to fund part of its growth program, so higher interest rates can cut into profits and reduce cash flow available for dividend payments.

The U.S. is expected to reduce rates again in 2026. Canada will likely keep its rate at the current level. Any surge in inflation, however, could force the central banks to raise rates. This would be a headwind for Fortis.

The bottom line

Fortis might not deliver the same returns over the next 20 years, but the stock still deserves to be on your radar for a TFSA portfolio focused on dividend growth. Pullbacks in the share price would be opportunities to add to the position.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

rail train
Top TSX Stocks

Better Railway Stock: Canadian National vs Canadian Pacific?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s main railway stocks offer defensive appeal and dividends. But which is the better railway for your portfolio?

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Married? How to Earn Over $10,000 in Tax-Free Income per Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A married couple can double TFSA compounding by using both accounts separately, coordinating contributions, and sticking to sustainable dividend payers.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

Down by almost half its 52-week high, this seemingly down-and-out tech stock might be the best AI stock to buy…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Knights to Add to Your 2026 TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three “dividend knights” cover different needs: higher yield (BNS), diversified financial exposure (POW), and premium stability (RY).

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income Stocks to Watch in January

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $75,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA income mix like these three can work, but the “safety” hinges on fees and payout coverage, not just…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Cargojet Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet’s next year likely hinges on whether contract stability and cost control translate into a clear earnings rebound.

Read more »