Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

According to Statistics Canada’s 2023 contribution data, the average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance for Canadians aged 50 to 54 sat at just $30,190. Even more striking? The average unused contribution room was a staggering $57,855.

That gap tells a powerful story. Many Canadians entering their peak earning years are leaving one of the most powerful wealth-building tools largely untapped.

At age 50, retirement is no longer a distant concept. Yet the numbers suggest that a significant opportunity for tax-free growth remains on the sidelines.

The $57,855 opportunity most 50-year-olds aren’t using

A TFSA isn’t just a savings account. It’s a tax shield.

Interest income earned in non-registered accounts — such as from guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) or bonds — is taxed at your full marginal tax rate. For middle- and high-income earners, that can significantly erode returns. Holding those same fixed-income investments inside a TFSA eliminates that tax drag entirely.

Even eligible Canadian dividends, though taxed more favourably than interest in taxable accounts, can compound more efficiently inside a TFSA. Investors with unused room might consider transferring dividend-paying stocks into their TFSA. However, be mindful: transferring assets “in kind” from a non-registered account is deemed a sale for tax purposes, meaning capital gains tax may apply in the year of transfer.

Still, with nearly $58,000 in average unused room, many Canadians at 50 have substantial capacity to reposition assets strategically.

Why age 50 is a critical compounding window

At 50, investors typically have 15 years until the traditional retirement age of 65. But investing doesn’t stop at retirement. With Canadian life expectancy around 82 years, portfolios often need to support +30 more years of growth and income.

This is where the TFSA shines.

Stocks that grow cash distributions can be particularly powerful in this account. Take Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), for example. The global infrastructure operator owns diversified assets across utilities, transport, midstream energy, and data infrastructure — the latter offering especially strong long-term growth potential.

Currently yielding about 4.6%, BIP forecasts long-term funds from operations growth of at least 10% annually, supporting distribution growth of 5–9% per year. Conservatively, investors might target total annual returns near 10%, with an income stream growing at least 5% annually — tax-free inside a TFSA (other than typically negligibly small amounts of foreign withholding tax on a part of the distribution).

Growth stocks also deserve serious consideration. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), the global convenience store operator and consolidator, has increased its dividend by more than 25% annually over the past 15 years. After its unsuccessful bid to acquire the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven, management introduced a strategic plan focused on strengthening core categories while expanding growth initiatives.

From fiscal 2027 to 2030, Couche-Tard targets adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of at least 10% annually, supported by consolidated same-store merchandise revenue growth of 2-3%, total merchandise and service revenue growth of 4-5%, road transportation fuel gross profit growth that aligns with inflation, and adjusted EBITDA (a cash flow proxy) growth of 6-8%, while keeping normalized expenses at or below inflation.

The stock yields roughly 1% today, but its low payout ratio along with earnings growth expectations suggest room for continued dividend growth — likely around 10% annually through 2030.

Inside a TFSA, that kind of compounding becomes especially powerful because every dollar of growth and income remains untouched by tax.

Investor takeaway

The average 50-year-old Canadian held just over $30,000 in their TFSA — but had nearly $58,000 in unused contribution room. That gap represents a major missed opportunity.

With potentially decades of investing still ahead, Canadians in their early 50s can use their TFSA not just for savings, but for strategic tax-free compounding. Whether through income-generating infrastructure stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners or dividend-growth leaders like Alimentation Couche-Tard, maximizing TFSA room could materially improve long-term retirement outcomes.

At 50, the window for powerful compounding isn’t closing — but it does demand action.