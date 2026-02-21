The Best $10,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

$5,000 in U.S. stocks gives you exposure to the world’s largest growth engine through low-cost access to 500 leading American companies.

$2,500 in international stocks adds geographic diversification beyond North America, helping smooth returns across different economic cycles.

$2,500 in Canadian stocks provides home-currency exposure and eliminates U.S. withholding tax inside your TFSA.

For a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), my default is usually an all-in-one asset allocation exchange-traded fund (ETF). One ticker, automatic rebalancing, global exposure, low fees. For most people, that simplicity is hard to beat.

But if you are willing to be a bit more hands-on, you can build a similar structure yourself using a small number of low-cost index ETFs. Doing it yourself can trim fees and give you more control over your regional mix. The trade-off is that you must rebalance periodically and stay disciplined during volatility.

Here is how I would deploy $10,000 inside a TFSA using three broad-market ETFs, starting with Canada, then international, and the U.S.

$2,500 in Canadian Stocks

I would begin with $2,500 in Canadian equities using iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC).

Canadian stocks only make up about 3% of the global market, but there are practical reasons to overweight them in a TFSA. You eliminate currency conversion costs, avoid U.S. withholding tax on dividends, and reduce the impact of currency swings on your returns.

XIC tracks a broad basket of more than 200 Canadian companies and is market-cap weighted. That means larger firms like the big banks and energy producers carry more influence, but no single stock can exceed the capped limit built into the index methodology.

The trailing 12-month yield sits around 2.12%, and the management expense ratio is just 0.06%. For core Canadian exposure, it is simple, diversified, and inexpensive.

$2,500 in international stocks

Next, I would allocate $2,500 to international markets through BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF (TSX:ZEA).

EAFE stands for Europe, Australia, and the Far East. This ETF provides exposure to developed markets outside North America, including countries like Japan, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

Adding international stocks reduces reliance on the Canadian and U.S. economies. Different regions move through economic cycles at different times, which can smooth overall portfolio returns over the long term.

ZEA carries a management expense ratio of 0.22% and currently offers a yield of about 1.98%. While slightly more expensive than domestic ETFs, it provides valuable geographic diversification.

$5,000 in U.S. stocks

Finally, I would put $5,000 into U.S. equities using Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV).

This ETF tracks the S&P 500 Index, a benchmark of 500 large U.S. companies selected for size, liquidity, and earnings quality. It is market-cap weighted, meaning the largest firms, particularly in technology and innovation-driven sectors, play a significant role in performance.

The U.S. market remains the largest and most dynamic equity market in the world. A 50% allocation to VFV in your TFSA provides home-currency exposure, eligible dividend income, and exposure to global leaders across industries, and it eliminates the U.S. withholding tax inside your TFSA.

VFV is very affordable, with a management expense ratio of 0.09%, making it an efficient way to capture U.S. growth.