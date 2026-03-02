3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Magnificent Long-Term Growth

Investors who are worried about short‑term volatility but still want long‑run compounders should pay close attention to the structural stories behind today’s best‑of‑breed names. These three tickers combine durable cash flows, massive scale, and clear multi‑year growth runways that can reward patient capital over the next decade.

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a rare compounder that literally monetizes the world’s biggest structural themes—from AI‑driven power and data infrastructure to the global shift from public markets into private capital. Fee‑bearing capital has ballooned to about $600 billion, with long‑term, permanent, or perpetual capital making up roughly 87% of the base, giving BAM a fee stream that grows steadily no matter where the stock market trades. On top of that, Brookfield is sitting on more than $130 billion of uncalled fund commitments, much of which is not yet earning fees, which means every dollar deployed adds directly to recurring revenue and earnings over time.

Fundamentally, BAM combines a private‑markets style earning engine with a public‑market valuation, and that spread is exactly where long‑term investors can win. The company recently raised its dividend by 15%, signalling strong confidence in its cash‑flow profile and its ability to keep generating record earnings even as it pours capital into AI‑linked infrastructure and renewable power. For Canadian investors, owning BAM is a clean way to gain exposure to a global infrastructure “supercycle,” re‑shored power grids, and the capital‑intensive backbone of the AI era, all while collecting a well‑funded, growing dividend.

Restaurant Brands

Another top long-term gem I continue to tout as an excellent holding is Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR).

RBI still owns some of the most powerful fast‑food brands on the planet—Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes—giving it a built‑in pathway to steady, high‑margin royalty growth. System‑wide sales continue to expand, and the company is targeting over 5% net restaurant growth by 2028, implying around 1,800 new restaurants per year, with the bulk of that growth coming from higher‑margin international markets. As the mix shifts toward international and more‑franchised units, royalty rates and operating margins should structurally improve, creating a clean, capital‑efficient earnings stream from a portfolio of brands that are already embedded in everyday life.



From a capital‑allocation perspective, RBI is moving toward a more asset‑light, highly franchised model that generates substantial free cash flow, which it plans to return to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. The company has committed to returning over $1.6 billion to investors in 2026, highlighting that its core business is not just growing, but also increasingly cash‑generative. For Canadian investors, QSR offers a blend of low‑single‑digit organic sales growth, mid‑ to high‑single‑digit earnings growth, and a rising dividend, all wrapped around a portfolio of global brands that are already positioned to benefit from the gradual shift toward value‑oriented dining.

Shopify

Last, but not least, we have one of the absolute best growth stocks the TSX has to offer in Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Shopify has transformed from a growth‑at‑all‑costs e‑commerce platform into a disciplined, high‑margin compounder with a clear path to continued +20% top‑line growth. The company cleared over $375 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2025 and generated more than $2 billion in free cash flow, reflecting a business model that can scale profitably while still investing heavily in AI‑driven commerce and embedded payments. With enterprise‑grade merchants expanding and international markets like Europe and Southeast Asia opening up, Shopify’s platform is now underpinning a much broader slice of global commerce, not just Canadian‑aligned small and medium businesses.

Valuation‑wise, SHOP still trades at a premium, but the underlying fundamentals—a high‑quality, recurring revenue base, expanding operating margins near 18%, and a 10‑year track record of enormous compounding—justify holding it as a long‑term core position rather than a trading ticket. The February 2026 announcement of a $2 billion share‑buyback program signals that management sees the current pullback as a buying opportunity, especially with the business shifting from “growth at any cost” to a sharply focused, cash‑flow‑positive model built for the AI‑driven commerce era. For Canadian investors, owning Shopify today is essentially betting that digital commerce will keep migrating to a single, integrated platform—and that Shopify’s merchant‑first playbook will let it win the war for the operating system of global trade