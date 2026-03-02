What Does the 2.25% Policy Rate Mean for Dividend Investors?

Dividend investors can expect that sustainable dividend payers and quality balance sheets will prevail over more volatile picks.

The decision by the Bank of Canada to hold the policy rate steady at 2.25% has implications for dividend investors. A stable-rate environment reduces market volatility and supports strong dividend growth. It also supports balance-sheet strength, particularly for those companies that have more sustainable payout ratios.

Once borrowing costs are no longer rising and refinancing costs are eased, higher-quality dividend payers will outperform more volatile picks.

For those investors seeking to build an income stream, there are three key stocks that are well-positioned to capitalize on the return to lower, more stable rates.

Source: Getty Images

Stability and credit quality

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the largest of the big bank stocks. It also remains one of the most resilient dividend stocks in the country, and a steady 2.25% policy rate plays directly to its strengths.

Stable rates reduce the need for elevated credit‑loss provisions. A steady policy rate also reduces the likelihood of sudden credit deterioration, since borrowers face fewer payment shocks and banks can model risk with greater accuracy.

This creates a more predictable earnings environment across Royal’s diversified segments, including wealth management, insurance, and capital markets.

Prospective investors should note that Royal is already a beacon of stability on the market. The bank boasts massive scale and balance-sheet strength. And with rates stabilizing, it could help push the bank even further.

That could be a net positive for Royal’s quarterly dividend, too. As of the time of writing, the bank offers a respectable 2.88% yield. That yield is backed by over a decade of annual increases and a payment history running longer than a century.

In short, the bank’s long history of dividend growth and conservative payout ratios further reinforces its appeal for income‑focused investors.

Utilities benefit from predictable financing costs

Another key beneficiary of policy rate shifts is utility stocks. In fact, utilities are among the clearest winners when interest rates stabilize.

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a perfect example of that. As a capital‑intensive utility with regulated earnings, Emera relies heavily on long‑term financing to support its infrastructure and growth projects. A steady 2.25% policy rate helps keep borrowing costs predictable, easing pressure on debt servicing and improving the economics of future capital investments.

Utilities tend to outperform in stable‑rate environments because their valuations are highly sensitive to financing costs, and predictable rates make long‑duration cash flows more attractive.

This stability supports Emera’s high, sustainable dividend. That dividend currently boasts an impressive 4.11% yield and is backed by regulated cash flow from its electric and gas operations across North America.

With less rate‑driven valuation pressure and more predictable financing conditions, Emera becomes an attractive option for investors seeking income reliability in a low‑volatility environment.

U.S. exposure comes with rate stability

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another key beneficiary of policy rate shifts. TD is the second-largest of the big banks, sitting under Royal. Where TD differs from its larger sibling is in its growing North American footprint.

More specifically, TD’s growing footprint in the U.S. market. That exposure gives TD a unique position in an environment of steady rates. That’s because steady rates help to reduce credit risk and support deposit stability across both its U.S. retail and Canadian banking operations.

While TD has faced restructuring and regulatory challenges in recent years, its dividend remains well‑covered, supported by strong capital levels and diversified earnings. As of the time of writing, TD’s dividend carries a yield of 3.25%, making it appealing for dividend investors.

The bank has also returned to an environment of strong growth, with the bank stock soaring over 50% in the past year.

A rate backdrop also benefits TD’s U.S. retail segment. With a quality balance sheet and significant exposure to two major economies, TD is positioned to benefit from reduced rate volatility and improved credit conditions.

Policy rate changes are a win for these stocks

The shift to a steady 2.25% rate environment brings with it advantages to each of the companies noted above. Royal Bank offers stability and diversified earnings. Emera benefits from predictable financing and regulated cash flow. TD gains from North American scale and reduced credit volatility.

Together, these companies represent the type of sustainable dividend payers that stand to outperform more volatile names in a steady 2.25% rate environment. This makes them strong options to consider in any well-diversified portfolio.