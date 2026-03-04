Motley Fool Premium
2 TSX Stocks Under $100 That Could Skyrocket

For investors looking for top-tier double-up opportunities, here are two of the best stocks Canada has to offer that are worth adding right now.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Key Points
  • Lightspeed Commerce's Turnaround Potential: Despite a 20% decline over the past year, Lightspeed Commerce is positioned as a top turnaround story with strong fundamentals, including 11% revenue growth and expanded gross margins fueled by AI-driven efficiencies.
  • Bird Construction's Solid Growth: Bird Construction boasts a record $4.3 billion backlog and strong financials, including a 4.3% revenue increase and 41% adjusted EBITDA growth, making it an attractive long-term infrastructure play.

Finding stocks that can truly provide double-up potential in any market is a difficult task. Indeed, in a good year, a double-digit total return should be enough for most investors to cheer.

That said, I think a few TSX stocks provide the kind of upside investors are looking for in this regard. Here are two top names trading at less than $100 per share I think could have massive upside over the next year to five years.

Lightspeed Commerce

I have to admit, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is a speculative pick I’m starting this list off with. That said, the company has made up some ground in recent weeks, despite declining by around 20% over the past year.

This is a company I’d identify as a top turnaround story for those patient investors seeking companies with material upside potential. Indeed, looking at the valuation LSPD traded at during the pandemic era, this is a stock that could certainly boom if we see the digital commerce trends we’ve seen in the past continue, and a boost in brick-and-mortar sales from strong consumer spending.

Of course, there are headwinds on these fronts that investors need to consider. That said, from a valuation standpoint, Lightspeed hasn’t been this cheap in some time, trading around 12 times next year’s enterprise value/sales. That’s reasonable given the company’s fundamentals, which have been strong of late.

In its recent third-quarter report, Lightspeed noted year-over-year revenue growth of 11% to $312.3 million. This was fueled by steady climbs in average revenue per user and accelerating adoption in North American retail and European hospitality. Gross margins expanded too, hitting 43% overall with software at a stellar 82%. That was thanks to AI-driven efficiencies and optimized cloud costs, clear signs that the company is scaling up intelligently.

Subscription revenue grew 6%, but transaction-based margins rose to 31%, positioning Lightspeed perfectly for the omnichannel boom as small businesses digitize faster than ever. Analysts continue to see significant upside in this stock, and while I think it’s a risky bet (all things considered), this is one of the top Canadian growth stocks that remains on my radar right now.

Bird Construction

Lastly, I want to touch on a company I haven’t discussed much in the past, but that does look like an excellent stock which could have material upside from here: Bird Construction (TSX:BDT).

This construction giant has an absolutely impressive backlog and is trading at a level I think provides very attractive upside for those thinking long term. At a forward price-earnings ratio around 10 times, this is a stock that looks like a steal, given its proven earnings power and sector tailwinds.

Fundamentals also appear to be rock-solid. In the first quarter of 2025, revenue hit $717.6 million (up 4.3% year-over-year), with adjusted EBITDA soaring 41% to $34.1 million (4.8% margin) and gross profit margins improving to 9.4%. The crown jewel? A record $4.3 billion backlog, including $1.3 billion added in Q1 alone, loaded with high-margin work in power, infrastructure, and defence. Such projects include the likes of the East Harbour Transit Hub and Ontario Power Generation projects.

With a strong balance sheet ($137.8 million in cash, $336.7 million in credit availability, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.4%), I think there’s plenty of firepower for accretive deals in priority sectors. With 60% organic growth in recent quarters and predictable revenue visibility, Bird’s resilient model could rerate sharply as execution delivers. This is your infrastructure play right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

