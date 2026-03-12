Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 in 2026

Motley Fool Premium
A $10,000 capital is sufficient to buy four top Canadian stocks and create a powerful portfolio in 2026.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Key Points
  • You can build a diversified $10,000 TSX portfolio to balance income and growth amid market uncertainty by spreading capital across energy, telecom, space, and asset‑management exposures.
  • Top picks and roles: Suncor (SU) for oil income/value, BCE (BCE) for defensive telecom yield, MDA (MDA) for high‑growth space tech upside, and Brookfield (BN) for long‑term compounding via alternative assets.
Today, $10,000 is sufficient capital to buy the top Canadian stocks even amid an unpredictable investment landscape. Four names stand out in 2026 if you want to create a powerful stock portfolio to navigate the current environment.

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Oil bellwether

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is suitable for income or value investors. Also, energy is the top-performing sector thus far this year. This top-tier oil major’s market-beating return is +28.63% versus the broad market’s +4.9% year to date. At $77.76 per share, SU pays a 3.09% dividend (quarterly payout).

The $92.3 billion integrated energy company is an oil sands titan (upstream) and an oil mover (midstream). It owns four refineries that convert crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Petro-Canada, Suncor’s marketing and retail arm, completes the integrated business model.

While the net earnings of $4.2 billion in 2025 are 3.5% lower than in 2024, it was another record-breaking year for Suncor. Also, free funds flow in Q4 was $1.7 billion. The bull case for Suncor Energy right now is its low break-even oil price of US$40 per barrel. Currently, the West Texas Intermediate crude price ranges from US$83 to US$84 per barrel.

Defensive stability

Telco stocks are back in investors’ radars for defensive stability. Industry giant BCE (TSX:BCE) is up nearly 10% year to date. At $35.88 per share, the dividend offer is 4.88%. The $33.5 billion communications company is a safer income play now following the 56% dividend cut in May 2025. Notably, the payout ratio is down to 34% from more than 100%.

BCE met all its financial guidance targets in 2025. In the 12 months ending December 31, 2025, net earnings rose 1,637% year over year to $6.5 billion, aided by the sale of the minority stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE). Free cash flow (FCF) increased 10% to $3.2 billion from a year ago.

According to its president and CEO, Mirko Bibic, BCE is well-positioned to drive sustainable free cash flow growth and deliver long-term returns for shareholders.

Strong buy

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a “strong buy” for growth investors. The $5.6 billion space technology boasts revenue visibility and a robust Satellite Systems business. At $44.47 per share, current investors enjoy a mouth-watering 67% year-to-date gain. The aerospace stock ranked 15th in the 2025 TSX30 List, the flagship program for Canada’s 30 top-performing stocks.

In 2025, net income increased 37% year over year to $108.5 million, while revenue climbed 51% to a record $1.63 billion. At the end of Q4 2025, the total backlog is $4 billion. MDA Space is building the next generation of space capabilities. Its CEO, Mike Greenley, added that market demand for MDA Space’s dual-use, production-ready products and services drives new opportunities.

Potential compounding machine

Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) flies under the radar. The $127 billion global investment firm invests in three core segments: Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and Operating Businesses. The third generates resilient and growing cash flows.

According to management, the perpetual, flexible capital base allows Brookfield to pursue highly accretive growth at scale, accelerate business expansion, and buy or build new businesses. The company commits to deliver annualized returns of 15% or more over the long term. BN trades at $56.62 per share and pays a modest 0.67% dividend.

Balanced portfolio    

Consider allocating $10,000 across the four Canadian stocks rather than concentrating risk in one or two. By doing so, you create a portfolio with cash flow resilience and futuristic growth.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

