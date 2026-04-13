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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 13

After a cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data lifted the TSX on Friday, today’s session may turn volatile as crude jumps near US$104 on failed U.S.-Iran talks.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • The TSX rose 0.7% to 33,696 on Friday, driven by strong mining, real estate, and utilities sectors, despite tech and industrial weaknesses, and recorded a 1.8% gain for the week.
  • Celestica and Lundin Gold were top gainers, while Cogeco Communications dropped 8% after posting weaker quarterly results and lowering its fiscal 2026 outlook due to challenges in U.S. operations.
  • TSX could face volatility today as WTI crude prices rise to nearly US$104 amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and anticipated U.S. military actions, impacting global energy prospects.

The Canadian stock market trended higher on Friday as cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data and hopes of stability in the Middle East after the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire improved investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 218 points, or 0.7%, for the day to settle at 33,696.

Despite continued weakness in industrial and technology stocks, strong gains in many other key market sectors like mining, real estate, and utilities helped lift the broader market index.

With this, the TSX benchmark rose 1.8% last week, marking its third consecutive winning week.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Celestica, Parex Resources, AbraSilver Resource, and Lundin Gold were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 4.9%.

In contrast, shares of Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) dived by nearly 8% to $61.40 apiece after the Canadian telecom firm posted weaker quarterly results and lowered its full-year outlook. In the second-quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in February), the firm’s revenue fell 5.3% year over year to $693.6 million, while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also declined by 5.3%, mainly due to continued pressure in its U.S. operations.

Cogeco cited a shrinking subscriber base, a shift toward lower-priced internet-only plans, and a competitive pricing environment as key headwinds. Adding to investor concerns, Cogeco revised its fiscal 2026 guidance, now expecting revenue to decline by 2% to 4% and adjusted EBITDA to drop by up to 3.5%. On a year-to-date basis, CCA stock is now down 7.6%.

Curaleaf Holdings, Seabridge Gold, and GFL Environmental were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by more than 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Telus, Baytex Energy, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After reaching around US$95 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices jumped close to US$104 per barrel in early trading, reflecting renewed concerns about global supply conditions after the breakdown of U.S.-Iran negotiations over the weekend raised fresh concerns about the global energy outlook. Notably, planned peace talks failed to produce a deal, with both sides disagreeing on key issues. In response, the U.S. military is expected to begin a blockade of Iranian ports from Monday at 10:00 ET, a move that could further disrupt oil flows from the region. Given renewed geopolitical concerns, the main TSX index could see heightened volatility at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to closely monitor developments around the U.S.-Iran conflict and their potential impact on global energy markets for direction.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Celestica. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Cogeco Communications, Parex Resources, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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