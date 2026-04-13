TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 13

The Canadian stock market trended higher on Friday as cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data and hopes of stability in the Middle East after the recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire improved investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 218 points, or 0.7%, for the day to settle at 33,696.
Despite continued weakness in industrial and technology stocks, strong gains in many other key market sectors like mining, real estate, and utilities helped lift the broader market index.
With this, the TSX benchmark rose 1.8% last week, marking its third consecutive winning week.
Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks
Celestica, Parex Resources, AbraSilver Resource, and Lundin Gold were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 4.9%.
In contrast, shares of Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) dived by nearly 8% to $61.40 apiece after the Canadian telecom firm posted weaker quarterly results and lowered its full-year outlook. In the second-quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in February), the firm’s revenue fell 5.3% year over year to $693.6 million, while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also declined by 5.3%, mainly due to continued pressure in its U.S. operations.
Cogeco cited a shrinking subscriber base, a shift toward lower-priced internet-only plans, and a competitive pricing environment as key headwinds. Adding to investor concerns, Cogeco revised its fiscal 2026 guidance, now expecting revenue to decline by 2% to 4% and adjusted EBITDA to drop by up to 3.5%. On a year-to-date basis, CCA stock is now down 7.6%.
Curaleaf Holdings, Seabridge Gold, and GFL Environmental were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by more than 3% each.
Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Telus, Baytex Energy, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.
TSX today
After reaching around US$95 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices jumped close to US$104 per barrel in early trading, reflecting renewed concerns about global supply conditions after the breakdown of U.S.-Iran negotiations over the weekend raised fresh concerns about the global energy outlook. Notably, planned peace talks failed to produce a deal, with both sides disagreeing on key issues. In response, the U.S. military is expected to begin a blockade of Iranian ports from Monday at 10:00 ET, a move that could further disrupt oil flows from the region. Given renewed geopolitical concerns, the main TSX index could see heightened volatility at the open today.
While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to closely monitor developments around the U.S.-Iran conflict and their potential impact on global energy markets for direction.