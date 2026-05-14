Given its strong financial growth, expanding profitability, and robust long-term growth prospects, 5N Plus would be an excellent buy right now.

An Impressive Growth Stock Worth Buying Even If You Only Have $200 to Invest

Despite elevated valuations, the company's expansion of production capabilities, strategic partnerships, and healthy financial position support its promising long-term growth prospects, offering an attractive opportunity for investors with higher risk tolerance.

5N Plus has demonstrated strong first-quarter performance with significant revenue growth across Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials, driven by high demand in renewable energy and favorable pricing.

Growth stocks have the potential to grow revenue and earnings faster than the broader industry, enabling them to deliver superior long-term returns. Due to this stronger growth potential, investors are often willing to pay premium valuations for these companies. However, their elevated valuations and evolving business models can also make them more volatile, making growth stocks better suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Against this backdrop, let’s evaluate the business outlook, recent financial performance, growth prospects, and valuation of 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) to determine whether the stock currently offers an attractive buying opportunity.

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5N Plus’s first-quarter performance

5N Plus manufactures specialty semiconductors and performance materials used across a wide range of high-growth industries and applications. Earlier this month, the company reported strong first-quarter results, with revenue rising 32.6% year over year to $117.9 million. The impressive topline growth was driven by solid performances across both operating segments, with Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials recording revenue growth of 37% and 21%, respectively. Higher volumes from terrestrial renewable energy applications boosted the Specialty Semiconductors segment, while favourable pricing supported growth in the Performance Materials business.

The company also reported margin expansion during the quarter, with its gross margin improving by 90 basis points to 35.1%, supported primarily by a 490-basis-point expansion in the Performance Materials segment. However, the gross margin for Specialty Semiconductors declined by 60 basis points to 34.4% due to rising metal input costs, which more than offset the benefits of operating leverage from higher production volumes.

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Supported by strong revenue growth and improved profitability, 5N Plus reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $29.2 million, representing a 40.5% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, net income surged 85.5% to $17.8 million.

On the balance sheet side, the company used $13.5 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter due to higher working capital requirements. Its net debt also increased from $50.3 million to $74.7 million. However, the company’s financial position remains healthy, with a manageable net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.71 times. With strong operational momentum and improving profitability, let’s now examine 5N Plus’s future growth prospects.

5N Plus’s growth prospects

5N Plus expects demand for its Specialty Semiconductors segment to remain strong, supported by the structural expansion of end markets such as terrestrial renewable energy and space-based solar power. In addition, the company’s expertise in supplying ultra-high-purity specialty semiconductor compounds could continue to drive long-term growth in this business.

To capitalize on rising demand, 5N Plus is also expanding its production capabilities. The company expects to increase solar cell production capacity at AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH by 25% this year. Furthermore, it recently secured a US$18.1 million grant from the United States government to enhance its germanium recycling and refining capabilities at its St. George, Utah, facility. This investment could strengthen the supply chains for optics and solar germanium crystals while supporting future growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, the company’s Performance Materials segment could continue to benefit from favourable pricing trends in the coming quarters. With these growth drivers, expanding production capacity, and strengthening end-market demand, I believe 5N Plus’s long-term growth outlook remains promising.

Investors’ takeaway

Over the last three years, 5N Plus has delivered an impressive 140% return, representing an annualized gain of 33.9%. The momentum has continued this year, with the stock surging another 127.5%.

Following this strong rally, the company’s valuation has also expanded significantly, with the stock currently trading at 40.6 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters.

While the valuation may appear elevated, I believe the premium is justified given the company’s strong financial growth, expanding profitability, and robust long-term growth prospects. With the stock trading around $40, investors can still gradually accumulate shares; even a modest $200 investment would allow them to buy five shares and potentially benefit from superior long-term returns.