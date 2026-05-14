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The Fabulous May TFSA Stock With a 7% Monthly Payout

Supercharge your TFSA this May with PRO REIT (TSX:PRV.UN) – a 7% monthly yielder pivoting to industrial dominance for tax-free compounding!

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • PRO REIT's (TSX:PRV.UN) portfolio shifted to 92% light industrial properties, boasts 96% occupancy and a 4.3-year average leases for stable rental revenue.
  • Rent hikes are fueling an income surge: Below-market leases renewing at 34.8%+ spreads drove 8.1% NOI growth in Q1 2026 despite fewer assets.
  • PRV.UN pays a sustainable monthly distribution with a 7% yield. It has a tight but temporary AFFO payout rate. Reinvesting distributions in TFSA could double your money in ~10 years tax-free.
10 stocks we like better than Pro Real Estate Investment Trust

If there’s ever an opportunity to rename one of Canada’s financial-freedom enhancing wonders of 2008, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) would be best rebranded into a Tax-free Investment Account. That way, most investors’ focus may shift from the “Tax-Free Savings” part to zoom into the massive investment opportunity the tax-advantaged account has become for savvy Canadians.

Imagine doubling one’s investment by strategically deploying TFSA “savings” into high-quality stocks and other eligible asset classes that pay you high-yield passive income every 30 days. Then imagine keeping every cent earned and capital gains accrued away from the CRA. This is one of the fastest ways to build a wealth compounding machine.

If you are looking for a hidden gem to add to your TFSA this May, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PRV.UN) is a small-cap Canadian industrial property landlord that demands your attention. Trading at approximately $6.39 per unit, this REIT’s income distributions currently yield a juicy 7% annually, paid out in monthly installments.

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

PRO REIT: A pure-play industrial powerhouse in the making

PRO REIT is currently executing a transformative strategy that catches the eye of savvy industrial real estate investors. Since 2023, the trust is aggressively transitioning from a diversified REIT into a “pure-play” light industrial property landlord. Management formally announced the strategy’s completion during the fourth quarter of last year, but some final touch ups are still in execution this year.

Why does this matter? Industrial real estate, specifically logistics and light industrial space, has remained one of the most resilient sectors in the Canadian market. PRO REIT currently owns a portfolio of 104 properties comprising 6.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Crucially, industrial properties now make up 92.4% of that portfolio’s GLA.

The trust entered the second quarter of 2026 with an impressive 96% in-place plus committed occupancy rate. With an average lease term of 4.3 years, the trust has high rental revenue visibility for the foreseeable future, and that rent is growing – fast.

The “rent growth” engine supporting TFSA income

There’s massive growth potential hidden within the industrial REIT’s existing lease portfolio. PRO REIT’s leases are currently at below-market average rents, meaning every time a lease expires, the trust has an opportunity to hike rates significantly.

The numbers are already proving this thesis:

  • On May 6th, the trust signed a 15-year lease on a Quebec industrial property at a staggering 122% rent spread.
  • For the rest of 2026, the trust has already renewed nearly 77% of all expiring leases at rates 34.8% above previous rents.

This source of organic rent growth translated to an 8.1% year-over-year increase in net operating income (NOI) during the first quarter. Even more impressively, property revenue for the first quarter hit $26.9 million – up 4.5% from the previous year – despite the fact that the trust actually owned eight fewer properties due to strategic dispositions.

How to compound your wealth tax-free

In a TFSA, a 7% yield is a powerful tool. According to the Rule of 72, a 7% annual return can help double your investment in just over 10 years if you consistently reinvest those monthly distributions. Because PRO REIT pays monthly, that compounding effect happens even faster than with traditional quarterly dividends.

Is the 7% payout safe?

As with any high-yield income investment, it’s important to look under the hood. Currently, the trust’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout rate is a bit tight, sitting at 96.6% on a basic basis and 97.4% on a diluted basis.

Should you be worried? Management doesn’t think so. CEO Gordon Lawlor recently noted that the higher payout ratio this quarter is a “temporary impact” caused by the sale of non-core properties and the ongoing redeployment of that capital into new industrial assets. As the high-rate lease renewals signed in 2026 begin to kick in, the payout ratio should improve meaningfully as the year progresses.

The Foolish bottom line

PRO REIT offers an attractive combination of a high 7% monthly dividend yield and a promising income growth path through its industrial pivot. TFSA investors looking for a fabulous income play this May may consider nibbling at this $406 million small-cap REIT as it offers a compelling way to capitalize on the booming Canadian industrial market while the CRA stays on the sidelines.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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