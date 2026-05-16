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A 6.4% Dividend Stock Paying Out Monthly

A high-yield stock operating within a specialized niche in the real estate sector pays monthly dividends.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN) is a healthcare-focused REIT offering a 6.4% yield with monthly payouts, positioned as a pure-play, income-first investment.
  • Its 134-property global portfolio features a 12.1-year WALE and 96.4% occupancy, delivering long-dated, inflation-linked leases and predictable cash flows.
  • Expect durable, defensive income with limited capital appreciation; management is selling European assets to reduce leverage and support dividend sustainability.
10 stocks we like better than Vital Infrastructure Property Trust

Dividend stocks are passive-income providers or nest egg builders, depending on one’s financial goal. Canadians are fortunate because investment choices in the TSX are plentiful. The vast majority pay quarterly dividends, though a select few pay monthly dividends. These monthly payers include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and mortgage investment corporations (MICs).

Monthly dividends provide consistent cash inflows that families can incorporate into their budgets. Beyond immediate financial needs, prospective retirees or retirement savers prefer monthly payouts to accelerate capital compounding.

A lucrative option for yield-chasers is an institutional landlord with a specialized niche. Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX:VITL.UN), formerly Northwest Healthcare Properties, is the only REIT focused on healthcare infrastructure. Besides the 6.4% yield, the payout frequency is monthly. However, the limitation is that VITL.UN is a classic, one-lane pure-play income stock.

The TSX’s healthcare sector is up 9.7% year to date, slightly outpacing the broad market (+7.3%). VITL.UN trades at $5.57 per share and is outperforming thus far in 2026 with an 11.4% return.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Defensive asset class

Vital Infrastructure is fresh from a full corporate rebrand, following a portfolio simplification. Despite transforming into a hybrid real estate and infrastructure investment platform, the business’s defensive nature remains. Healthcare real estate is generally resilient, given the stability of the tenant base, which is predominantly healthcare providers.

Healthcare demand is consistent, driven by demographics rather than economic cycles. The tenants sign long-term, inflation-linked lease contracts, generating recurring cash flows. Currently, the REIT owns and operates 134 properties across North America, Australia, Brazil, and Europe.

The platform focuses on critical healthcare infrastructure, namely: a) medical outpatient facility clinic; b) diagnostic imaging centre; c) ambulatory surgery centre; d) in-patient hospitals; and e) specialized rehabilitation centres and transitional care.

At the end of Q1 2026, the weighted average lease expiry (WALE) is 12.1 years. Even during market volatility, revenue streams are predictable. Vital Infrastructure has income visibility for more than a decade. Furthermore, the period-end occupancy rate is 96.4%, indicating low vacancy risk.

Stable financial performance

In the three months ending March 31, 2026, rental revenue increased 1.6% to nearly $86 million versus Q1 2026, while net operating income (NOI) declined 11.1% year over year to $58.5 million. Net loss for the period reduced 75.5% to $3.8 million from a year ago.

Its CEO, Zach Vaughan, said, “Vital Infrastructure delivered another quarter of stable performance, supported by steady occupancy, long-dated leases, and durable cash flows.” He revealed that the European portfolio is up for sale. The REIT plans to use the net proceeds to reduce leverage and support capital redeployment.

Other business highlights during the quarter are the partnership with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the acquisition of a transitional-care facility in Ottawa, Ontario. Management has identified the aging demographics, rising healthcare expenditure, and shift to outpatient facilities as the major tailwinds for the REIT.

Durable cash flows

Prospective investors can’t expect significant capital appreciation from Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. However, its diversified healthcare real estate portfolio will deliver durable and growing cash flows. VITL.UN is also an ideal inflation hedge.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vital Infrastructure Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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