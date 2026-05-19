Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Strong Canadian Income Stocks That Raised Their Dividends Again

3 Strong Canadian Income Stocks That Raised Their Dividends Again

These companies have delivered annual dividend growth for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Retirees and other income investors are searching for good TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios.

With the TSX sitting near its record high and soaring energy prices threatening to drive up inflation, it makes sense to consider companies that have solid track records of delivering dividend growth through difficult economic conditions.

hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) recently increased its dividend for the 26th consecutive year. This is an impressive streak for a business that sees its margins shift considerably as energy prices change.

The secret to CNRL’s ability to steadily boost the dividend lies in the company’s diversified product portfolio and a strong balance sheet. CNRL owns oil sands, conventional light and heavy oil, offshore oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production operations and vast reserves. The company is the sole, or majority, owner on most of its assets. This provides management with the flexibility to quickly move capital around the portfolio to get the best returns based on market conditions.

CNRL also has the financial clout to make strategic acquisitions when energy prices are depressed. These deals can boost reserves and provide big cash flow upside when prices recover.

Looking ahead, there is a good chance Canada will expand oil and natural gas pipeline capacity in the next few years to increase exports to international buyers. This would benefit CNRL in both its oil and natural gas operations.

Investors who buy CNRL at the current share price can get a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is benefiting from rising domestic and international demand for North American oil and natural gas. The energy infrastructure giant has vast pipeline networks that connect Canadian and American energy producers with refineries, utilities, and export facilities.

Enbridge transports nearly a third of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and moves about 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses. The company’s US$14 billion purchase of three U.S. natural gas utilities in 2024 made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America.

Enbridge also owns an oil export terminal in Texas and is a partner on the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia.

Enbridge is working on a $40 billion capital program that should drive expansion in earnings and distributable cash flow to support dividend growth. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 31 years.

The stock is up 20% in the past year, but still offers investors a dividend yield above 5%.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has increased the dividend annually for the past 52 years. The board intends to boost the distribution by 4% to 6% annually through at least 2030, with income growth coming from the current $28.8 billion capital program.

Fortis gets nearly all of its revenue from rate-regulated assets, including its natural gas utilities, power generation facilities, and electricity transmission networks. This revenue stream tends to be stable regardless of the state of the economy.

As Canada embarks on a plan to build a nationwide power grid, Fortis would be a good candidate to participate in the construction and operation of the new assets.

The bottom line

CNRL, Fortis, and Enbridge pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a dividend portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Energy Stocks

2 Bruised Dividend Titans Worth Buying on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another dividend titan worth buying and holding.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

A Year Later: The Dividend Stock That Still Pays Like Clockwork

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) looks like a relative bargain this May.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

Down 6%: This Dividend Stock Is Worth a Closer Look

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Is This Canadian Utility Stock an AI-Era Winner?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI may be digital, but the real bottleneck could be the power grid, and Hydro One owns the wires in…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

AI Is Driving a Power Boom: 2 TSX Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI’s next big bottleneck is electricity, and these two TSX power stocks could be early winners.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

The Utilities Play: Boring, Reliable, and Suddenly Profitable

| Joey Frenette

It's hard to be a contrarian nowadays with the boring but profitable utility plays. Here's one yawn-worthy stock worth putting…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

TFSA Contribution Season Has Arrived: Here Are 3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Consider

| Sneha Nahata

Energy stocks could deliver solid dividend and capital gains driven by strong demand and favourable commodity prices.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Why I’d Choose This Dividend Stock Over Telus or BCE Any Day

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Telecoms are expected to face headwinds from falling immigration, while oil & gas stocks may benefit from the ongoing conflict.

Read more »