New to Investing? 2 Easy ETFs Any Canadian Can Start With

These two simple Canadian ETFs are not only to help you start investing; they can also form the core of your portfolio for years to come.

Together they form an easy, balanced foundation you can build on over time — stay invested and let tax‑efficient compounding work.

VFV gives broad S&P 500 exposure for U.S. growth, while XIU provides Canadian blue‑chip stability and income (≈2.2% yield).

When you’re new to investing, it’s easy to feel like you need to figure everything out before you even begin. You hear about stock picks, market predictions, and economic headlines, and suddenly investing can seem far more complicated than it actually is. However, the hardest part for most beginners isn’t picking the perfect stock. It’s simply getting started, which is why Canadian ETFs are so useful.

Instead of trying to choose individual winners right away, ETFs allow you to instantly own a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies with a single investment.

And for Canadians just starting out, two of the simplest and most effective options are the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) and the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU).

Together, these two simple but effective ETFs offer exposure to many of the largest and most established businesses in both the U.S. and Canada, which is another reason they’re such a strong foundation for long-term investing.

Source: Getty Images Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

A simple way to own America’s biggest companies

One of the easiest ways to start investing is by owning a broad mix of the largest companies in the world, and that’s exactly what the VFV ETF offers Canadian investors.

The VFV ETF tracks the S&P 500, which means it gives you exposure to 500 of the biggest companies in the United States.

That includes names like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Nvidia, businesses that continue to drive a significant portion of global economic growth.

And the key point for beginners is that you don’t need to figure out which of those companies will perform the best, or which is the best to buy now. By investing in the VFV ETF, you’re already participating in the long-term growth of all of them.

Another benefit the VFV offers Canadian investors is that it makes accessing the U.S. market much simpler. Instead of buying individual U.S. stocks one by one, you can get that exposure in a single, easy investment.

And that’s all you really need to get started: broad exposure to high-quality businesses and the patience to let them compound.

A Canadian ETF built around blue-chip stability

While U.S. exposure is important, especially when building a portfolio for the long haul, it also makes sense for Canadian investors to have exposure to the domestic market, which is why the XIU is ideal.

The XIU ETF holds many of the largest and most established companies in Canada, including major banks, railways, pipelines, telecoms, and utilities.

These are businesses that play a key role in the Canadian economy and tend to generate steady cash flow, which often translates into reliable dividends.

That’s one of the reasons that XIU complements VFV so well. While VFV gives you more exposure to high-growth global leaders, XIU adds a layer of stability and income through some of Canada’s most dependable companies. It even offers a current yield of 2.2% compared to the VFV, which yields roughly 0.85%.

Similarly to the VFV ETF, though, it’s a simple investment. So instead of trying to pick which Canadian stocks to buy, you’re getting broad exposure to the country’s best blue-chip names in one investment.

That combination is more than enough to get started investing, and it also gives you flexibility. Because as you become more comfortable with investing, you can always build on top of that foundation by adding individual stocks or other investments over time.

The Foolish takeaway

Investing doesn’t have to be complicated to be effective. In fact, for most beginners, the best approach is often the simplest one.

That’s why starting with broad, diversified ETFs like VFV and XIU can help you build exposure to high-quality businesses, reduce risk, and focus on what actually matters: staying invested and letting your portfolio grow over time.

So if you’re new to investing and want to get started the right way, these two ETFs are more than enough to build a strong foundation.