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This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 17% and Worth Holding Forever

With short-term pressure on margins temporarily impacting its share price, this Canadian dividend stock is easily one of the best to buy now.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Premium Brands pulled back after margin pressure from higher input costs, inefficiencies at new automated facilities, and integration costs tied to acquisitions.
  • Despite these execution headwinds, its diversified portfolio of specialty food brands, strong retailer/food‑service distribution and resilient consumer demand keep the long‑term thesis intact.
  • The selloff pushes the yield to about 3.8% (vs a 10‑yr average forward yield of ~2.8%), creating a potential buy‑on‑dip opportunity for investors who trust management can restore margins.
10 stocks we like better than Premium Brands

When it comes to buying Canadian dividend stocks to hold for the long haul, often the hardest part isn’t finding great businesses in the first place; it’s having the conviction to stick with them when sentiment turns negative.

Because when high-quality stocks start to fall, it’s not always clear whether the business is actually deteriorating or if the market is simply reacting to short-term pressure, which is what has been happening with Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) lately.

The stock has pulled back significantly from its highs, as investors have grown concerned about margin pressure, rising costs, and operational challenges tied to expansion.

However, short-term impacts on a company’s operations don’t necessarily mean the business is broken.

shopper carries paper bags with purchases

Source: Getty Images

Why the Canadian dividend stock sold off

There’s no question that Premium Brands has faced a challenging environment over the last couple of years.

Like many companies in the food space, it has dealt with higher input costs, especially in protein and other raw materials. That’s put pressure on margins and made it harder to translate revenue growth into earnings growth.

At the same time, the company has been investing heavily in expanding its operations, ramping up newer automated facilities, which haven’t been as efficient as expected early on. On top of that, the company has continued to make acquisitions, which come with integration costs and near-term pressure on profitability.

So, it’s not surprising that investors started to worry about slowing earnings momentum, which is what has been sending the Canadian dividend stock lower.

However, it’s important to understand that these issues aren’t related to demand disappearing or the business model breaking down. They’re largely tied to execution, cost pressures, and growth investments that take time to pay off.

That difference matters because Premium Brands isn’t just a single product company. It owns and scales a portfolio of specialty food brands, supplying major retailers and food-service channels across North America.

So, even with some execution hiccups lately, its business model is still intact. It continues to benefit from its distribution network, relationships with customers, and ability to grow through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Why the long-term business still looks attractive

Despite the short-term pressure that the Canadian dividend stock has faced over the last few months, the long-term case for Premium Brands is still intact.

Consumers continue to spend on convenient, high-quality food products. And that demand doesn’t disappear just because the economic environment becomes more challenging.

Furthermore, the niche brands that the Canadian dividend stock owns are often leaders in their categories.

Not to mention, the company distributes those products through established relationships with major retailers and food-service providers. That creates a level of stability that’s easy to overlook when the focus is on short-term margins.

At the same time, the company continues to grow thanks to both acquisitions and strong demand for its products.

That’s crucial for investors because even with temporary pressure on profitability in the short-term, that consistent growth is what drives earnings, cash flow, and ultimately the dividend higher.

And if you take advantage of the recent selloff and buy Premium Brands now, you can lock in an attractive dividend yield of 3.8%, which is significantly higher than its 10-year average forward yield of 2.8%.

So, while Premium Brands might not be immune to volatility and may continue to face pressure in the near term as it works through margin challenges and operational improvements, that doesn’t mean the long-term potential has changed.

It still operates in a resilient part of the economy, owns a portfolio of strong specialty brands, and continues to benefit from long-term demand trends in food and convenience.

And as many savvy investors know, these environments can sometimes create the best opportunities because Premium Brands continues to be one of the most reliable dividend stocks that you can buy and hold for years.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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