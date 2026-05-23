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Why Canadian Dividend ETFs Could Be the Simplest Way to Defend Your Portfolio

This Canadian dividend ETF pays monthly and targets stocks that have grown payouts for at least five consecutive years.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • Dividend ETFs can help reduce panic selling by giving investors recurring cash flow during volatile markets.
  • Regular monthly distributions may help investors psychologically stay invested and continue reinvesting during downturns.
  • CDZ focuses on Canadian companies with histories of consistently increasing dividends and currently yields roughly 3.19% paid monthly.
10 stocks we like better than iShares S&p/tsx Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

One of the biggest reasons investors panic-sell during market downturns is psychological. When stock prices start falling rapidly, it becomes very easy to focus only on the red numbers flashing across your screen.

Many investors begin treating their portfolios like casino chips instead of ownership stakes in actual businesses generating cash flow. As a result, it can be really tempting to cut losses and try to buy back in at a lower price.

That is one reason dividend investing can still be useful, especially for beginners. To be clear, dividends are not “free money.” When a company pays a dividend, that cash is leaving the business and theoretically reducing the company’s value by the same amount.

But psychologically, receiving regular cash flow can still make investing feel more tangible and easier to stick with during volatile periods. And honestly, sticking with your investment plan during downturns is often more important than trying to perfectly optimize returns.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Why I like dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

One underrated advantage of dividend ETFs is that they can help investors use mental accounting to their advantage. For example, if you receive monthly dividend payments regardless of whether markets are rising or falling, it creates a recurring reminder that the underlying businesses are still generating profits and distributing cash to shareholders.

Many investors find it easier to continue reinvesting during bear markets when they regularly see income arrive in their accounts. That steady stream of distributions can help reduce the emotional urge to panic sell during periods of market stress. This may be especially useful for beginner investors trying to figure out their risk tolerance.

The best dividend ETF for beginners

Of course, not all dividend ETFs are created equal. Personally, I think one of the better approaches is focusing on companies with histories of consistently growing dividends rather than simply chasing the highest possible yield.

One ETF built around that idea is iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ). CDZ tracks Canadian companies that have increased their ordinary cash dividends every year for at least five consecutive years. That screen tends to favour more stable businesses with durable cash flow generation and shareholder-friendly capital-allocation policies.

After deducting its 0.66% management expense ratio, the ETF currently offers a trailing 12-month yield of roughly 3.19%, paid monthly. For investors looking for a relatively simple way to combine diversification, recurring income, and long-term discipline, dividend ETFs like CDZ can still play a useful role inside a portfolio.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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