This Canadian dividend ETF pays monthly and targets stocks that have grown payouts for at least five consecutive years.

Why Canadian Dividend ETFs Could Be the Simplest Way to Defend Your Portfolio

One of the biggest reasons investors panic-sell during market downturns is psychological. When stock prices start falling rapidly, it becomes very easy to focus only on the red numbers flashing across your screen.

Many investors begin treating their portfolios like casino chips instead of ownership stakes in actual businesses generating cash flow. As a result, it can be really tempting to cut losses and try to buy back in at a lower price.

That is one reason dividend investing can still be useful, especially for beginners. To be clear, dividends are not “free money.” When a company pays a dividend, that cash is leaving the business and theoretically reducing the company’s value by the same amount.

But psychologically, receiving regular cash flow can still make investing feel more tangible and easier to stick with during volatile periods. And honestly, sticking with your investment plan during downturns is often more important than trying to perfectly optimize returns.

Source: Getty Images Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Why I like dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

One underrated advantage of dividend ETFs is that they can help investors use mental accounting to their advantage. For example, if you receive monthly dividend payments regardless of whether markets are rising or falling, it creates a recurring reminder that the underlying businesses are still generating profits and distributing cash to shareholders.

Many investors find it easier to continue reinvesting during bear markets when they regularly see income arrive in their accounts. That steady stream of distributions can help reduce the emotional urge to panic sell during periods of market stress. This may be especially useful for beginner investors trying to figure out their risk tolerance.

The best dividend ETF for beginners

Of course, not all dividend ETFs are created equal. Personally, I think one of the better approaches is focusing on companies with histories of consistently growing dividends rather than simply chasing the highest possible yield.

One ETF built around that idea is iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ). CDZ tracks Canadian companies that have increased their ordinary cash dividends every year for at least five consecutive years. That screen tends to favour more stable businesses with durable cash flow generation and shareholder-friendly capital-allocation policies.

After deducting its 0.66% management expense ratio, the ETF currently offers a trailing 12-month yield of roughly 3.19%, paid monthly. For investors looking for a relatively simple way to combine diversification, recurring income, and long-term discipline, dividend ETFs like CDZ can still play a useful role inside a portfolio.