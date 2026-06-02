Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

Given their stable cash flows from solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects, and high yields, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost investors’ passive income.

Leverage Your TFSA : Maximize your investment returns by utilizing the $7,000 TFSA limit for tax-free dividend earnings, enhancing financial growth opportunities. Leverage Your TFSA : Maximize your investment returns by using the $7,000 TFSA limit to earn tax-free dividend income, enhancing your financial growth opportunities.

Passive income has become increasingly important in today’s uncertain economic environment, as it can provide financial stability and help offset the impact of inflation. Investors can further enhance their long-term returns by reinvesting dividends and benefiting from compounding.

In this climate, monthly dividend-paying stocks can be excellent investments for generating a steady stream of income. Investors can also maximize their returns by investing through their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), which allows them to earn tax-free dividend income. For 2026, the annual TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, while the cumulative contribution room is $109,000 for eligible Canadians who were at least 18 years old in 2009.

Against this backdrop, here are two attractive monthly dividend-paying stocks that could appeal to income-focused investors. A $7,000 investment (2026 contribution limit) split equally between these two companies could generate a monthly income of $31.85. Let’s take a closer look at these two monthly dividend stocks.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY SRU.UN $28.71 121 $3,473.91 $0.15 $18.65 Monthly WCP $16.12 217 $3,498.04 $0.06 $13.19 Monthly Total $31.85 Monthly

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) is an attractive monthly dividend stock for income-focused investors due to its strategically located properties and high-quality tenant base. The REIT owns and operates nearly 200 properties across Canada, with approximately 95% of the Canadian population living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its locations. In addition, around 95% of its tenants have regional or national operations, while nearly 60% provide essential services. These factors help SmartCentres maintain healthy occupancy levels across varying economic conditions.

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Supported by strong occupancy, steady lease-up activity, and rising rental rates, the REIT has continued to deliver improving financial performance, allowing it to reward unitholders with reliable monthly distributions. SmartCentres currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, representing an attractive yield of 6.4%.

Meanwhile, demand for retail space remains healthy amid economic growth and limited new supply due to rising construction costs. To capitalize on these favourable industry dynamics, SmartCentres continues to expand its portfolio, with approximately 0.8 million square feet of projects currently under construction. In addition, the REIT has roughly 87 million square feet of properties in various stages of development and planning, providing significant long-term growth potential.

Considering its resilient property portfolio, stable tenant base, and attractive distribution yield, I believe SmartCentres remains an excellent option for investors seeking reliable monthly income.

Whitecap Resources

Another attractive monthly dividend stock for income-focused investors is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which operates oil and natural gas assets across Western Canada. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have supported higher oil and natural gas prices, creating a favourable environment for energy producers such as Whitecap.

In addition, the company continues to strengthen its production capabilities through significant capital investments. Whitecap invested approximately $676 million during the first quarter and remains on track to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to support future production growth. At the same time, management is focused on improving the company’s financial position by targeting a $1 billion reduction in net debt this year and lowering its net debt-to-funds flow ratio to 0.5.

Beyond its expansion initiatives, Whitecap is also working to enhance operational efficiencies and capture additional synergies that could support stronger profitability in the coming quarters. Supported by improving financial strength, healthy production growth, and favourable commodity prices, the company appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with reliable monthly dividend payments. Meanwhile, it currently pays a monthly payout of $0.06/share, translating into a forward yield of 4.5%.

Considering these factors, I believe Whitecap remains an appealing investment for income-seeking investors looking for both steady payouts and long-term upside potential.