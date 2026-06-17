How to Put $14,000 in a TFSA to Work for Monthly Income That Could Last a Lifetime

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Whitecap Resources yields about 4.6% and backs its dividend with strong cash flow, a conservative payout strategy, and expanded production following its acquisition of Veren.

SmartCentres REIT offers a yield above 6.1%, supported by high occupancy, strong rent collection, and growth from residential and mixed-use developments.

Investing $14,000 in a TFSA across SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources could generate more than $62 per month in tax-free dividend income.

Building a stream of tax-free income that can last a lifetime starts with owning high-quality dividend stocks. For investors with $14,000 to put to work in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), focusing on companies with strong fundamentals, consistent earnings growth, and a proven history of paying dividends can create a steady, worry-free source of income for years.

With this backdrop, here are two reliable Canadian dividend stocks with sustainable yields and monthly payouts to generate steady income.

Source: Getty Images

TFSA monthly dividend stock #1

TFSA investors looking to build a reliable stream of tax-free monthly income could consider SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stock. With a yield of more than 6.1% and a long track record of paying investors every month, this Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) is an attractive option for income portfolios.

SmartCentres’ payouts are backed by its ability to generate solid net operating income (NOI) and cash flow regardless of market conditions. The REIT owns a diversified mix of retail and mixed-use properties situated in prime, high-traffic locations across Canada. These high-demand properties help maintain strong occupancy levels and support rental rate growth, driving higher NOI and regular distributions.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

Notably, at the end of the first quarter of 2026, SmartCentres reported an occupancy rate of 97.6%, while same-property NOI increased by 3.4%.

The REIT’s tenant base is another key advantage, supporting higher rent collection. SmartCentres benefits from strong leasing demand, reliable rent collection, and favourable lease renewals, all of which support growing rental revenue. In its most recent quarter, the majority of 2026 lease expirations had already been renewed at higher rates. Excluding anchor tenants, renewal rents rose by an impressive 11.5%. Meanwhile, rent collection remained exceptionally strong at more than 99%,

Beyond benefiting from the strength in its retail portfolio, SmartCentres is advancing several residential and mixed-use development projects that could unlock additional revenue streams over time. As these projects come online, they have the potential to strengthen long-term cash flow growth and support future distribution increases. Also, its large amount of unused land augurs well for future growth.

TFSA monthly dividend stock #2

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top TSX stock that can generate dependable, tax-free monthly income in a TFSA. The Canadian energy company pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, yielding about 4.6%.

What makes Whitecap particularly attractive for income-focused investors is its strong commitment to shareholder returns. Since 2013, the company has distributed more than $3.2 billion in dividends, demonstrating its ability to generate cash flow and reward investors through various commodity-price cycles.

The sustainability of that dividend is equally important. Whitecap targets a conservative payout ratio, leaving ample room to withstand periods of weaker oil and gas prices. This allows the company to maintain financial flexibility and return capital to shareholders.

Whitecap’s financial position has also strengthened following its acquisition of Veren. The deal expanded the company’s production base, enhanced its portfolio of high-quality assets, and improved pricing stability through larger, longer-term marketing agreements. The benefits were already visible in the first quarter of 2026, when funds flow surpassed $1 billion, driven by higher production levels and stronger pricing.

Overall, Whitecap is an attractive monthly dividend stock with a proven history of rewarding shareholders across all market conditions.

Earn over $62 per month in tax-free income

SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap are dependable stocks to generate worry-free income in a TFSA. By investing $14,000 in these stocks, you can diversify your TFSA portfolio and generate a monthly income of $62.45.