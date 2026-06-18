What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

Canadians in their early 30s can boost their TFSA balance by automating regular contributions and investing for long‑term growth.

Yet the same group held an average unused TFSA contribution room of $63,600, showing many early‑30s are underutilizing the account.

Many Canadians wonder whether they are on track financially by the time they reach 30. One useful benchmark is the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), one of the best wealth-building tools available to Canadians.

According to the latest Statistics Canada data released in 2026 for the 2024 contribution year, Canadians aged 30 to 34 had an average TFSA balance of $18,475. While that figure provides a snapshot of where many young adults stand, another statistic is even more revealing: the average unused TFSA contribution room for this age group was $63,600.

This means many Canadians in their early 30s are leaving a substantial amount of tax-free investing potential on the table. If you are consistently contributing to your TFSA — or even maximizing it — you are already ahead of many of your peers when it comes to long-term wealth creation.

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Why many Canadians are falling behind

The large gap between average TFSA balances and available contribution room highlights a common challenge: many Canadians are not taking full advantage of the account.

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The good news is that catching up is possible. One of the most effective strategies is to pay yourself first by setting up automatic contributions. Rather than waiting to save whatever is left over at the end of the month, direct a portion of every paycheque into your TFSA before spending elsewhere.

For example, if you had started contributing in January, you would have needed to invest roughly $583 per month to reach this year’s $7,000 TFSA limit. Starting later in the year requires larger monthly contributions. Beginning in June, for instance, would require approximately $1,000 per month to reach the same goal by the end of the year.

The longer you delay, the more difficult it becomes to fully utilize both current and accumulated contribution room unless you get unexpected windfalls like bonuses from work. Taking action today can make a meaningful difference over the next decade.

The power of investing, not just saving

Contributing to a TFSA is only part of the equation. To maximize its benefits, investors should also focus on long-term growth.

Historically, stocks have delivered some of the strongest returns among major asset classes. For Canadians in their 30s, time is a powerful advantage. With decades before retirement, investing in quality businesses can allow gains, dividends, and distributions to compound tax-free within a TFSA.

Market volatility can create attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors. Rather than fearing market corrections, disciplined investors often use them to acquire strong companies at more attractive valuations.

Two stocks worth considering

One example is Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), one of Canada’s leading integrated energy companies. Suncor operates across the energy value chain, from oil sands production to refining and fuel distribution through its Petro-Canada network. At approximately $79 per share at the time of writing, analysts see roughly 24% upside potential, while investors collect a dividend yield of about 3%.

Another option is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN), a global owner and operator of essential infrastructure assets. Its portfolio includes utilities, transportation networks, midstream energy assets, and digital infrastructure. Because many of its assets generate stable, inflation-linked cash flows, Brookfield Infrastructure has built a reputation for reliable long-term growth. Trading below $53 per unit at writing, it offers a cash distribution yield of roughly 4.8% and an estimated 12% near-term upside based on analyst targets. Importantly, it’s also committed to increasing its cash distribution by 5–9% per year.

Investor takeaway

The average TFSA balance for Canadians aged 30 to 34 is $18,475, but the average unused contribution room of $63,600 suggests many are underutilizing this valuable account. By consistently contributing, automating savings, and investing in quality stocks for the long term, Canadians can build significantly more tax-free wealth. The earlier you start, the more powerful the TFSA becomes as a tool for achieving financial independence or early retirement.