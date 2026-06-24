Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

Cautious investors can lock in higher yields on meaningful market corrections of 10–20%.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A $14,000 TFSA is a modest starting point — at about a 4% yield it would only generate roughly $46/month today but can be the foundation for steadily growing tax‑free income over decades.
  • Focus on high‑quality dividend‑growth businesses, reinvesting dividends and making regular contributions rather than chasing the highest yields, so income compounds and rises over time.
  • Examples include Emera (TSX:EMA) and Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN), each with multi‑year dividend growth histories and current yields near 3.9% and 4.3%, respectively, making them potential long‑term TFSA holdings.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners

If you’ve been maximizing your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) the last couple of years, you would have accumulated $14,000 or more. While that amount may not generate substantial income immediately, it can serve as the foundation of a portfolio designed to produce growing monthly income for decades to come.

The key is not necessarily to buy stocks that pay monthly dividends. Instead, focus on high-quality businesses that generate reliable cash flow and consistently increase their dividends over time. By combining dividend growth with ongoing TFSA contributions, investors can steadily build a tax-free income stream that becomes more meaningful year after year.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Build for growth, not just immediate income

Many investors make the mistake of chasing the highest yields available. However, a sustainable lifelong income strategy requires balancing yield with dividend growth and business quality.

A $14,000 TFSA portfolio yielding 4% would generate $560 annually, or about $46 per month. While that may seem modest, the real power comes from reinvesting those dividends and adding new contributions whenever possible. Over time, a growing portfolio can produce significantly more income without requiring investors to take on excessive risk.

One practical approach may be to allow the portfolio’s income to accumulate during the first year, creating a cash buffer. In subsequent years, investors can withdraw a portion of the accumulated income monthly while allowing the underlying investments to continue compounding.

Dividend Stock #1: Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a solid candidate for a long-term TFSA income portfolio. The utility company owns and operates regulated electric and natural gas assets across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Because regulated utilities generate predictable earnings, they often provide dependable dividends through various economic environments.

Emera has increased its dividend every year since 2007, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to shareholder returns. Over the last decade, its dividend growth rate averaged approximately 5.7% annually. Although recent increases have been lower, management continues to prioritize sustainable growth while maintaining a payout ratio that supports a safe dividend.

With shares recently trading around $74.67, Emera offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.9%. Investors interested in maximizing long-term returns may consider initiating positions gradually or waiting for a broader market correction of 10–20% to provide a more attractive entry point.

Dividend Stock #2: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN) offers investors exposure to one of the world’s largest publicly traded renewable energy platforms. The company owns, operates, and develops a diversified portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy-storage assets globally, totalling an operational capacity of about 47,300 MW.

Income investors may find Brookfield Renewable particularly attractive because of its combination of current yield and long-term growth potential. The partnership has increased its cash distribution every year since 2010 and has delivered a 15-year distribution growth rate of roughly 5.5%.

The long-term outlook for the business remains compelling. Growing electricity demand driven by electrification, industrial expansion, data centres, and artificial intelligence is expected to support significant investment in renewable energy infrastructure. Brookfield Renewable’s extensive development pipeline of over 220,000 MW positions it to benefit from these powerful trends for years to come.

At approximately $50 per unit, the partnership currently offers a cash distribution yield of about 4.3%.

Investor takeaway

A $14,000 TFSA may not generate substantial monthly income today, but it can be the starting point for a lifelong tax-free income strategy. By focusing on durable dividend-growth companies such as Emera and Brookfield Renewable Partners, reinvesting income and continuing to contribute regularly, investors can steadily grow both their portfolio value and monthly cash flow. Patience, consistency, and quality investments remain the most effective formula for building lasting income within a TFSA.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

AI image of a face with chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks Poised to Win From Data Centres

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI data centres are sparking a massive buildout, and two Canadian stocks could benefit beyond the usual chip names.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their strong fundamentals, reliable income streams, and visible growth opportunities, these four dividend stocks are attractive buys for investors…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks can be excellent picks to help get your TFSA balance to a level that can comfortably…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These stocks have safe and growing earnings and in turn, dividend payments, making them two of the best stocks to…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

The Data Centre Buildout Is Just Beginning: 3 Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The data-centre boom isn’t just a chip story, it’s an infrastructure, engineering, and equipment buildout that could run for years.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Summer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividends that keep showing up while you unplug this summer? These three TSX picks could fit the bill.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies That’ve Been Quietly Raising Their Dividend Payouts

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors should have these three dividend growers on their watchlist for potential buys on market corrections.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d be Comfortable Holding in an RRSP Indefinitely

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The two top RRSP stocks for long-term wealth creation include TD Bank and CNR Rail, the leaders of their respective…

Read more »