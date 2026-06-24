Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Canadian Companies That’ve Been Quietly Raising Their Dividend Payouts

The Canadian Companies That’ve Been Quietly Raising Their Dividend Payouts

Long-term investors should have these three dividend growers on their watchlist for potential buys on market corrections.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Hydro One (TSX:H), Power Corp. (TSX:POW), and TMX Group (TSX:X) have quietly increased dividends for roughly a decade and belong on long‑term investors’ watchlists.
  • Each benefits from resilient, cash‑generating businesses — Hydro One as a regulated utility, Power Corp. as a diversified financial holder, and TMX as market infrastructure — which have produced dividend‑growth rates of about 5.6%, 7.2%, and 10.1%, respectively.
  • Yields are modest (roughly 2.4%, 3.0%, 1.9%) and shares trade near fair value, so consider these names for steady, compounding income — especially on market dips.
10 stocks we like better than TMX Group

Many Canadian investors are familiar with dividend-growth giants such as Fortis, which has increased its dividend for decades. However, some lesser-known dividend growers have been quietly rewarding shareholders with consistent payout increases over the past decade. While their streaks may not attract as much attention, these companies combine stable businesses, growing cash flows, and a demonstrated commitment to returning capital to investors.

For long-term investors, these dividend growers deserve to be on your watchlist.

dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider. As a regulated utility, it enjoys predictable revenue streams and relatively stable earnings, making it well-positioned to support ongoing dividend increases.

The company operates essential electricity infrastructure that serves customers across the province. Beyond its core utility operations, Hydro One also has exposure to telecommunications assets and electric vehicle charging initiatives, providing additional long-term growth opportunities.

Hydro One began raising its dividend annually in 2017 and has maintained that momentum ever since. Its five-year dividend growth rate of approximately 5.6% demonstrates management’s confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and cash-generating ability.

Although the stock currently offers a modest yield of about 2.4%, investors are paying for quality and stability. Shares trade near fair value, meaning patient investors may want to wait for a broader market correction before initiating or adding to a position. Nevertheless, Hydro One remains a solid idea for conservative investors’ watchlists.

Power Corp.

Power Corp. (TSX:POW) provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of financial services and investment businesses. Its holdings include controlling stakes in Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, as well as interests in alternative asset managers and the rapidly growing digital wealth platform Wealthsimple.

This diversified structure helps reduce risk while creating multiple avenues for earnings growth. As Canada’s wealth management and retirement markets continue to expand, Power Corp. is well positioned to benefit from long-term industry trends.

The company started increasing its dividend in 2015 and has delivered an impressive 10-year dividend growth rate of roughly 7.2%. Combined with a current yield near 3%, Power Corporation offers a balance of income and growth.

Trading close to analyst estimates of fair value, the stock may not be a bargain today. However, investors looking for a high-quality financial stock with a proven commitment to dividend growth may find it worthy of long-term consideration.

TMX Group

TMX Group (TSX:X) operates some of Canada’s most important financial market infrastructure, including the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. The company also manages derivatives markets, clearing operations, depository services, and valuable market-data businesses.

TMX would benefit from increased market activity and growing demand for financial data and analytics. These businesses often generate recurring revenue and can deliver attractive operating leverage over time.

Since beginning its dividend growth streak in 2016, TMX has increased its payout at a remarkable 10-year growth rate of approximately 10.1%. While its current yield of about 1.9% is relatively low, the company’s strong dividend growth record can significantly boost investors’ income over the long run.

Following a recent share-price pullback, TMX Group may offer a compelling entry point for investors seeking a combination of quality, growth, and rising dividends.

Investor takeaway

Hydro One, Power Corporation, and TMX Group may not receive the same attention as Canada’s dividend-growth legends, but each has quietly built a strong record of increasing shareholder payouts. Supported by resilient businesses and solid long-term growth prospects, these companies could be worthwhile additions for investors seeking a growing stream of dividend income for years to come, especially on market dips.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

AI image of a face with chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks Poised to Win From Data Centres

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI data centres are sparking a massive buildout, and two Canadian stocks could benefit beyond the usual chip names.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their strong fundamentals, reliable income streams, and visible growth opportunities, these four dividend stocks are attractive buys for investors…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Kay Ng

Cautious investors can lock in higher yields on meaningful market corrections of 10–20%.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks can be excellent picks to help get your TFSA balance to a level that can comfortably…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These stocks have safe and growing earnings and in turn, dividend payments, making them two of the best stocks to…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

The Data Centre Buildout Is Just Beginning: 3 Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The data-centre boom isn’t just a chip story, it’s an infrastructure, engineering, and equipment buildout that could run for years.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Summer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividends that keep showing up while you unplug this summer? These three TSX picks could fit the bill.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d be Comfortable Holding in an RRSP Indefinitely

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The two top RRSP stocks for long-term wealth creation include TD Bank and CNR Rail, the leaders of their respective…

Read more »