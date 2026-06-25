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Canada’s Smart Money Is Piling Into This TSX Leader

As investors continue positioning for the long haul, this TSX leader continues to be one of the smartest places to put your money.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • In uncertain markets, the smartest move is often a long‑term mindset: buy high‑quality compounders like Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN).
  • Brookfield owns a diversified, global mix of essential assets—infrastructure, renewables, real estate, and private investments—that produce predictable cash flow and lower single‑industry risk.
  • Its strong capital allocation, scale, and management give it access to attractive deals and steady growth, making it a top TSX holding to buy and hold.
9 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation

Markets have been anything but predictable lately. Between economic uncertainty, interest-rate concerns, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, many investors have spent the last few years trying to figure out where markets are headed next. That’s why, in environments like these, it’s often easy to overcomplicate investing.

And when investing can start to feel overcomplicated, the smartest move is simply to keep a long-term mindset and buy the highest-quality businesses you can find.

So, it’s no surprise that Canada’s smart money continues to pile into Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN), one of the best and most compelling long-term investments on the TSX.

Not only does the stock offer exposure to a ton of different sectors, especially sectors known for generating reliable cash flow and having decades of long-term potential, but it has also built one of the most diversified businesses on the TSX.

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.

Source: Getty Images

Why Brookfield is such a high-quality business

One of the biggest reasons Brookfield is undoubtedly one of the best TSX stocks to buy and hold for the long haul is the quality and diversity of its assets.

The company owns and manages businesses across a wide range of industries, including infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private investments. These aren’t speculative assets or businesses dependent on the latest market trend. Instead, they’re real-world assets that people and businesses rely on every day.

Whether it’s power generation, transportation infrastructure, or essential commercial properties, many of Brookfield’s investments provide services that remain important regardless of economic conditions.

That diversification is valuable because it helps reduce the company’s dependence on any single industry or market environment.

At the same time, Brookfield’s global footprint gives it access to opportunities all over the world. So, rather than relying on a single region or economy, the company can invest wherever it sees the most attractive long-term opportunities.

Those assets, combined with Brookfield’s impressive management team, are two of the biggest reasons why Brookfield has been able to build such an impressive track record over the years.

Why Brookfield continues to grow

Of course, while owning high-quality assets is crucial, it’s also only part of the story.

Brookfield has also built a reputation for allocating capital effectively across each of its operating divisions.

In fact, the company consistently raises capital, invests in new opportunities, improves the businesses it owns, and then redeploys that capital into the next opportunity.

That’s why the TSX stock isn’t dependent on a single growth trend.

Instead, management is constantly looking for new places to invest across infrastructure, renewables, private credit, and other alternative assets. That flexibility allows the company to adapt as markets change while continuing to remain disciplined and pursue long-term growth.

It’s also one reason why Brookfield has remained such a popular holding among long-term investors.

When uncertainty rises, investors often gravitate toward businesses with proven management teams, strong balance sheets, and long histories of creating shareholder value. Brookfield checks all those boxes.

Furthermore, because of its scale and reputation, the company is often able to access opportunities that smaller competitors simply can’t, especially in times of economic turmoil when it can find even better deals for long-term investors.

So, while many investors spend their time trying to identify the next big trend, many of the best long-term returns come from owning businesses that have already proven they can compound capital over many years.

That’s why Brookfield continues to be one of the best TSX stocks investors can buy and hold for the long haul.

It’s simply a high-quality business with a proven track record, diversified assets, and plenty of opportunities for future growth.

So, if you’re looking to keep investing as simply as possible, buying high-quality, long-term compounders like Brookfield is about as smart as it gets.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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